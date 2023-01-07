Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Browns vs. Steelers- January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

Cleveland Browns travel to Steel City to face their AFC North rivals, Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns will look to build for the future around QB Deshaun Watson while the Steelers attempt one last-gasp chance at making the playoffs.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $5.6K, FanDuel $6.8K)

Deshaun Watson provided a glimpse of his upside last week. Can he keep it up? I'm willing to take the chance that Watson will be significantly better for DFS.

Tournaments: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.6K)

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense should have no issues moving the ball up and down the field against a vulnerable Cleveland Browns defense.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $7.5K, FanDuel $7.9K)

Given his volume and rushing ability, Nick Chubb is a Cash Game weekly play. Even with Deshaun Watson's step forward last week, the Browns remain committed to the run and committed to Nick Chubb as the primary ball carrier.

Tournament: Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $6.1K, FanDuel $7.2K)

Najee Harris looked terrific last week in the come-from-behind victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Harris has looked much better in the 2nd half of the season, putting his foot injury behind him.

The Steelers would be wise to attack the Browns' porous run defense and use Najee Harris as a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns (DraftKings $6K, FanDuel $7.6K)

Amari Cooper has had a productive first season in Cleveland, and for most of the 2022 season, Cooper had to play without Deshaun Watson.

We have been waiting for Watson to turn the corner following his 2022 suspension, and we saw glimpses last week against Washington. If Deshaun Watson can perform at a high level in this one, we can see the Amari Cooper ceiling performance again.

Tournament: Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (DraftKings $5.2K, FanDuel $6.3K)

Diontae Johnson remains a mainstay of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense as Kenny Pickett is becoming more comfortable behind center with every game that passes.

Pickett is getting the ball in and out of his hands quickly and into the hands of his playmakers. Diontae Johnson has not been a prolific scorer this season, but he still finds a way to get open as well as any team in the NFL.

The Steelers have a shot at the playoffs, so look for them to pull out all the stops. The Browns' defense has nothing to play for, so this should be a plus match-up for the Steelers' top pass-catcher.

