Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Falcons vs. Cardinals - January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Arizona Cardinals travel to the Southeast to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The game features two teams that want the 2022 season to end. Atlanta remains in the mix for the NFC South, but their hopes are on life support.

Best quarterback picks, Cardinals vs. Falcons

Cash Games: Desmond Ridder, QB, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.3K)

The other option is David Blough. Desmond Ridder is the best cash game option by default.

Tournaments: David Blough, QB, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $4K, FanDuel $6K)

If there are bettors who like to get a bit wild with their DFS tournament lineup, David Blough is the QB for them.

Best running back picks, Cardinals vs. Falcons

Cash Games: James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $7.2K, FanDuel $8K)

James Conner is the only consistent option in the Arizona Cardinals backfield. Conner gets all the high-value touches--receptions and end zone work.

Tournament: Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons (DraftKings $5.3K, FanDuel $6.7K)

Tyler Allgeier has been great lately and has earned the trust of the Atlanta coaching staff. Tyler Allgeier is still splitting the backfield work with Cordarelle Patterson, but for a team in a rebuild, doesn't it make sense to see more of the rookie? Tyler Allgeier is a great tournament play in a match-up against a vulnerable Arizona Cardinals run defense.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Cardinals vs. Falcons

Cash Games: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $7.7K, FanDuel $8.1K)

Keep an eye on the injury report leading up to Sunday. DeAndre Hopkins left Friday's practice with a knee injury. Injuries to players this late in the week are never a good thing. With David Blough under center and the Arizona Cardinals playing for nothing, why would the Cardinals rush DeAndre Hopkins back onto the field if he is anything but 100%? If Hopkins is active, that tells us that the injury was a scare and nothing else. If he is inactive, obviously pivot.

Tournament: Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $6.9K)

Marquise Brown has "tournament play" written all over him. Hollywood Brown produces big plays down the field, but has been in a slump and injured during the 2nd half of the 2022 season. The Cardinals are playing QB carousel as they have moved from Kyler Murray to Colt McCoy to Trace McSorley and now to David Blough. Many DFS players will head for the hills before considering Marquise Brown in their DFS lineup. With this viewpoint, bettors can capitalize on a player receiving low ownership and gain leverage on the tournament field.

