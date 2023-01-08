Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Giants vs. Eagles- January 8 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The New York Giants travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle between NFC East rivals. The Giants have secured #6 seed status in the playoffs and do not have anything on the line in this game. Reports suggest the Giants are resting their starters. The Eagles must win to ensure they receive the #1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $8.2K, FanDuel $9K)

The Eagles have their task cut out. They need to win on Sunday to secure the #1 seed in the NFC and the all-important bye week in the 1st round. Jalen Hurts looked good in practice and is ready to lead the Eagles again.

Tournaments: Davis Mills, QB, New York Giants (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.3K)

Davis Mills is your guy if you want your team to be completely different in the tournament field.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $5.9K, FanDuel $6.7K)

Miles Sanders has not performed up to his standards lately. However, the last time these two teams played, the Philadelphia Eagles ran the ball incredibly well, and Sanders had a great game. Expect the Eagles to lean on their running game to take pressure off QB Jalen in his first game back from a shoulder injury. Sanders should receive ample opportunities in this one.

Tournament: Matt Breida, RB, New York Giants (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.3K)

We have seen Matt Breida perform well in spots. The Giants appear prepared to rest their starters, which means we won't see Saquon Barkley in action. Breida could be an asset in the running game and is not shy of using his speed in the open field as a pass-catcher. If your goal is to make your tournament team different, Matt Breida should be in consideration.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $8K, FanDuel $8.3K)

A.J. Brown is Jalen Hurts' right-hand man. Brown and Hurts have had tremendous chemistry all season long. Not having Hurts took a toll on A.J. Brown. Expect the Eagles' top pass-catcher to come out with more energy than we have seen recently and perform up to his standards.

Tournament: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (DraftKings $7.5K, FanDuel $7.7K)

DeVonta Smith has been phenomenal during the 2nd half of the 2022 NFL season. Defenses have paid more attention to Smith's counterpart A.J. Brown, and the 2nd-year receiver has delivered at every turn. The New York Giants appear to be resting their starters. This should work to Smith's advantage on Sunday. Expect the Eagles to come out strong to ice the game early.

