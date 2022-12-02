The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears face off in a game of NFL North Division rivals. The Bears continue to inject life into their once-stagnant offense. The Packers' playoff hopes hang on by a thread.

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $7.4K, FanDuel $8.5K)

I wonder how much Justin Fields will run in his first game back from an injured shoulder. Given the sky-high upside, Fields is in play for cash games this week.

Tournaments: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (Draftkings $5.8K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Many DFS players will fade Aaron Rodgers this week due to his injury. If Rodgers is cleared to play, he's viable in DFS in a plus match-up against the Chicago Bears.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (DraftKings $6.9K, FanDuel $7.4K)

Aaron Jones is the most dynamic Packers' weapon on offense. Jones is a blur with the ball in his hands as a running back. He is a nightmare match-up due to his pass-catching prowess. One of the most versatile backs in the NFL, he is a terrific DFS play this week.

Tournament: David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears (DraftKings $6.2K, FanDuel $7K)

The way to beat the Green Bay Packers' defense is on the ground. The Packers surrendered just over 300 yards rushing to the Philadelphia Eagles. If Justin Fields' legs can keep the Packers' defense honest, David Montgomery could find open running lanes.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers ($5.2K, FanDuel $6.5K)

The development and chemistry that Christian Watson has developed with Aaron Rodgers in a short time has been impressive to see. The rookie receiver is a big play waiting to happen. Watson's run-after-the-catch ability fits with Rodgers' precise short passing game. Christian Watson has the highest ceiling of any receiver in this game, and it is not particularly close.

Tournament: Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6.4K)

Amid all the Christian Watson hoopla, Allen Lazard is getting lost. DFS players forget that it was Allen Lazard who was the most consistent pass-catcher for the Packers during the 1st half of the season. Lazard has the size to be an asset in the red zone. Many DFS players will be on Christian Watson, so if Allen Lazard can outperform the rookie, you can gain leverage against the field.

