Week 13 fantasy football quarterbacks: Should I start Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson or Aaron Rodgers?

Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson, and Aaron Rodgers are some of the best QBs in today's NFL. But the NFL is a passer's league, and every team needs a quality quarterback calling the shots. Here, we have three quarterbacks with different styles that can get the job done.

Brady needs no introduction, as the veteran has won it all in football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not been fantastic of late, but Brady is still scoring dependable points in fantasy.

Watson was the Houston Texans' shot caller, but he has since been traded and hasn't played a snap since 2020, so questions remain about his current ability. However, you would be mistaken to think that Watson isn't one of the better QBs in the NFL. This week, Deshaun Watson will make his NFL debut for the Cleveland Browns against his old team, the Texans. That should be a fun watch.

Lastly, we have the reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is one of the most intelligent players in the sport, and he is a master of the intangibles. A fit Rodgers is as good a quarterback as there has ever been in the league. Unfortunately, Rodgers isn't fit right now, with the veteran QB carrying numerous knocks into Week 13.

We recommend that you start Tom Brady in Week 13. Here's why:

Why Tom Brady is a better fantasy pick than Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers in Week 13

Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers are amazing shot callers, three of the league's best. However, Week 13 is not the best for Rodgers or Watson. The crux of the matter is this: Rodgers is definitely injured (no matter what he is telling the press) and Watson hasn't played in the NFL in almost two years. With the fantasy football season reaching a critical point where losses can end your playoff hopes, we recommend a safety-first approach at QB.

The downside for Brady is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a banged-up corps of offensive linemen. We have seen underwhelming play from the usually dynamic wide receiver duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Plus, let's remember the full retirement and unretirement fiasco. All of these factors have contributed to a down year of some sort. Tom Brady isn't likely to score you 30 points this week, but he will almost certainly hit his projection.

Aside from Deshaun Watson's off-field transgressions, he isn't a reliable pick here. He is yet to play a single snap with the Browns and it's very much all-or-nothing time in Cleveland. It's his debut with a new franchise, a new playbook and new teammates against his old team who would very much like to break him in two. This could go one of two ways and this heaven-or-hell matchup is not a hill anyone should die on just yet.

Finally, let's remember Aaron Rodgers' injury issues. The MVP had to leave the field, fearing a punctured lung. He's got a broken thumb and the Packers are one loss away from missing the postseason. Rodgers is intent on starting this week, partly because he has one eye on Jordan Love, who is desperate to showcase his talent. Start Rodgers at your own risk, but be advised it is a huge gamble.

Tom Brady will be playing against a tricky New Orleans Saints defense, but Rodgers and Watson are too risky here.

Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers' key stats

This season sees Brady put up a stat line of 3,051 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions in 11 games. Brady also ranks as the 18th-best QB according to the fantasy rankings and fantasy points scored this season.

Then there's Deshaun Watson. Since being drafted by the Houston Texans, Watson has been one of the best QBs in the league. Watson's 2020 NFL stat line read 4,823 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, a mere seven interceptions, and a 70.2 completion percentage.

Aaron Rodgers has been riddled with injuries all season, affecting his usually stellar numbers. Nevertheless, this season sees the veteran QB putting up a stat line of 2,682 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in twelve games.

