Best NFL DFS Picks for Sunday: Panthers vs. Buccaneers - January 1 | 2023 NFL Regular Season

The Carolina Panthers travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle for the NFC South.

The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat for the division title heading into the final week of the regular season.

Who will be victorious?

Best quarterback picks

Cash Games: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $6.1K, FanDuel $7.2K)

The Buccaneers cannot run the football. If the Buccaneers hope to defeat the Carolina Panthers and win the NFC South, it'll be on the back of the future Hall-of-Famer.

Tournaments: Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers (DraftKings $5K, FanDuel $6.8K)

Sam Darnold has been playing well for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers run the ball relentlessly, so the volume isn't great, but you know Sam Darnold can contribute with his legs.

Best running back picks

Cash Games: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $6.5K)

The Panthers' running game was extraordinary last week. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard ran all over the Detroit Lions' defense.

Tournament: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers (DraftKings $4.9K, FanDuel $6.4K)

I would balance the picks with one back from each team, but the Panthers run the ball so well, and the Buccaneers run the ball so poorly. I'm sticking with Chuba Hubbard in this spot. Many DFS players will flock to D'Onta Foreman, leaving Chuba Hubbard as a lower-owned option for your DFS tournaments.

Wide receivers and tight ends

Cash Games: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (DraftKings $6.8K, FanDuel $7.6K)

Chris Godwin has been the most consistent receiving option for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mike Evans should be on a Wanted Poster, as we have not found him recently. Tom Brady needs that intermediate receiving option and has been targeting Chris Godwin relentlessly. Chris Godwin is the one pass-catching option you can take to the bank.

Tournament: DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (DraftKings $5.7K, FanDuel $7K)

I have my internal strife with DJ Moore, so if you are reading this and have difficulty selecting DJ Moore for your tournament lineup, understand that I am with you. He has been one of the least consistent options in DFS--the moment you trust DJ Moore, he burns you, the minute you fade him, he has a spectacular showing.

DJ Moore rewarded you last week with a productive week. Can he do it two games in a row? I'm banking that the Carolina Panthers will lay it all on the line against Tampa Bay this week. The winner of this game could become the NFC South Champs.

