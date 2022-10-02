Best NFL Parlays for Week 4: Michael Pittman, Josh Allen, & Courtland Sutton

NFL Anytime TD Scorer Parlay: Great players, great matchups = Touchdowns

The NFL will kickoff its fourth week of action with a great slate of games. Every week, one of the best things to do is put in a touchdown scorer parlay and watch things play out. This week's game offers a lot of great matchups to target and we're going at them head on. If you want a great value parlay for tomorrow's NFL games, then you're in the right place.

Leg #1: Michael Pittman TD (+160)

If there's one thing NFL fans learned about the Indianapolis Colts last season, it's that Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman are really good. Pittman has played in two out of the three games so far this season, and he has caught 8+ passes in each of those. He has a very high target share and that's key when targeting wide receiver touchdown props.

The Colts will line up against the Tennessee Titans, who have been very bad covering wide receivers this season. They're allowing 200+ yards per game and 2 touchdowns per game to opposing wide outs. Matt Ryan has averaged 39 pass attempts per game so far, so Pittman should be in for plenty of opportunities.

Leg #2: Josh Allen TD (+145)

The Buffalo Bills are trying to rebound from a tough week three loss to the Miami Dolphins that came down to the last second. They will play the Baltimore Ravens, who are a tough matchup for any team. The main reason we're going with a quarterback rushing touchdown here is that Josh Allen is still the Bills' primary goalline option. The QB is one of the best in the NFL, and he's currently has the best odds to take home the MVP. He hasn't run for a touchdown since the first game, so he's due.

The Ravens' defense has been very sloppy through the first few games of the season, giving up 34.0 points per game over the last two weeks. Considering this Buffalo offense is among the best in the NFL, they should have plenty of opportunities to score. We're going with Josh Allen to run one of those in.

Leg #3: Courtland Sutton TD (+160)

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense has been very shaky to start the season. However, the defense has been good enough to lead them to a 2-1 start. The only receiver Wilson seems to have chemistry with at the moment is Courtland Sutton. Sutton is a very good all-around receiver, whose size makes him a great red zone target for Wilson.

Courtland Sutton ranks in the top 5 in the NFL in terms of receiving yards, but had his only touchdown called back after a replay. Expect him to continue to lead the Broncos in targets and find paydirt!

Final Value (+1556 on FanDuel)

