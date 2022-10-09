Best Parlay (+410) for Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 5 - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) will play host to their divisional foe, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2), on Sunday (October 9) in NFL action at Raymond James Stadium.

Both teams will look to climb over the .500 mark as they finish the first quarter of the season. Below, we'll go through the best parlay to make for Sunday's contest.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Chris Godwin Any Time Scorer (+120)

It's safe to say that Chris Godwin has owned the Atlanta Falcons for the entirety of his career. The Penn State product averages 80 yards and a score per game against the division rival.

In addition, Godwin dominated the Falcons secondary last year with 19 receptions for 205 yards and one TD in two games. All this occurred with Atlanta CB A.J. Terrell playing at an All-Pro level.

With Atlanta's inability to make a significant addition to their secondary in the offseason, Godwin should be able to find a lot of green grass on Sunday and find his way into the endzone.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Tom Brady 250+ Yards (-245)

The beneficiary of Godwin's dominance will no doubt be his quarterback Tom Brady. Like Godwin, Brady has made a healthy living playing against Atlanta.

His 113.9 QB rating against the Falcons is the highest amongst all 32 NFL franchises. Asking Brady to throw for over 250 yards seems like a small task, as he averages 334 passing yards per game against the division foe.

A blowout shouldn't affect the Tampa Bay passing attack either. Brady has eclipsed 250 passing yards in four of five games they won by 24+ dating back to last season.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Drake London 40+ Yards (-350)

Somebody has to catch the ball in Atlanta, so why not side with unequivocally their best player - Drake London - a rookie out of USC, has been a bright spot for the Falcons so far.

He has played 80% or more of the snaps in his last three contests, and his receiving prop is set at 59.5 yards. A positive game script should aid in London surpassing the 40-yard threshold. In their two losses, London has seen 19 targets and has hauled in 13 of them.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) (-280)

As an NFL spread approaches double digits, the worry is always the back door cover. The Bucs will most likely close as a -10 favorite, so buying 6.5 points seems like a safe bet.

Tampa has swept the season series in the past two seasons, yet two of the wins came by only four points. It also doesn't help that Atlanta is 4-0 ATS so far this season. The safe play here is taking Tampa to win by four and increasing the odds of the SGP to over +400.

