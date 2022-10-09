Best Parlay (+427) for San Francisco 49ers vs Carolina Panthers - Week 5 - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Fresh off of a massive win against their inter-state NFL rivals, the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) will travel across the country to take on the Carolina Panthers (1-3).

The 49ers are 2-1 since losing starting QB Trey Lance for the season to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Panthers are licking their wounds after falling at home 26-16 to the Arizona Cardinals. Below, we'll go through the best parlay to make for Sunday's contest.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Christian McCaffrey Under 52.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has been a staple of the Carolina offense since being drafted back in 2017. However, the former All-Pro has lost some steam due to injury since his 1400-yard rushing campaign four seasons ago.

Nevertheless, the megastar has been boom or bust this season, with two games over 100 rushing yards and another two where he failed to eclipse the 35-yard threshold. On Sunday, McCaffrey will need to navigate running lanes against the top defensive unit in football.

The 49ers rank first in the NFL yards per attempt allowed at 2.9 and are second in rushing yards allowed. The game script should also lend towards a more pass-heavy second half. A tally of 52.5 rushing yards may seem a little low, but the 49ers have only allowed one RB to rush for over 50 yards all season (Broncos RB Javonte Williams had 58 rushing yards in week 3).

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Panthers Total Points Under 16.5 Points (-116)

The Panthers have failed to score 17 points in two of their last three games, while the 49ers have yet to yield more than 11 points on the year. As a result, touchdowns should come at a premium for the Panthers, who rank 28th in the NFL in net yards per pass attempt.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: San Francisco 49ers -6.5(-110)

Frankly, Carolina does not match up well against San Francisco. The 49ers should wreak havoc on defense against a Panthers offense that has struggled recently.

A stout pass rush should lead Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to rush his throws against a stingy secondary led by CB Emmanuel Moseley and S Talanoa Hufanga. If the 49ers can find a way to score 24+ points, they should cover the spread with ease.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Jeff Wilson Jr. 70+ Rushing Yards (-110)

Seventeen rush attempts - that's the number 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. needs to exceed 70 yards on the ground. The North Texas product has equaled or topped 17 rushes in a game eight times in his career, averaging 97 yards a game.

A lack of competition for carries should lead to Wilson being the unquestioned top RB for the 49ers on Sunday. Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell remains out with a knee injury, while rookie Tyrion Davis-Price is also nursing an injury.

Jordan Mason, who opened the year on the practice squad, is the only other RB to see a carry in the last two weeks. So expect Wilson to get a lot of run on Sunday against the Panthers.

