Best Parlay (+439) for Texans vs Colts - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) will host the Houston Texans (2-13-1) in the season finale in Week 18 on Sunday (January 8).

The Texans are a loss or a Chicago Bears defeat from securing the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. The Texans have won one game since their Week 6 bye, a 19-14 win over the Titans. They have failed to score more than 21 points in every game but two in that span.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, will conclude a disappointing season when they take the field on Sunday. Many pundits selected Indianapolis to win the AFC South, but they have lost six straight games and nine of the last ten. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 18, making his third start of the season in relief of Nick Foles and Matt Ryan.

Below, we will highlight one of the best parlays for Sunday's matchup between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Houston Texans +7.5 (-265)

In a low-scoring affair, taking the points is wiser than giving them. The Texans aren't exactly Super Bowl contenders, but neither are the Colts.

So ride with the Texans on an alternate spread and hope Davis Mills can play one of his better games of the season. Even if he doesn't, the Colts' offense shouldn't do enough to to win this one by more than two possessions.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Indianapolis Colts Under 19.5 Points (-102)

The Colts are turning to youngster Sam Ehlinger to sling the rock in this one. The former Texas signal-caller has thrown only one touchdown in two starts this season, as points have faltered with Ehlinger under center.

The Texans' defense has been brutalized this season, but that doesn't mean the Ehlinger-Zack Moss backfield will light them up for over 20 points.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Under 28.5 Points (+350)

With little to no options with player props, we again turn to the total in this game, but we alternate it in favor of plus money.

Both teams are playing for little to nothing, and the QB play is as gross as it comes. Let's not overthink this one. There is a good chance both teams will sit comfortably in the low teens when the final whistle blows. I'll take my chances with them not being able to combine for four touchdowns.

