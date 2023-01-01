The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco remains one of the hottest teams in football, winning eight straight and sitting atop the NFC West standings by four games. They beat up on the Washington Commanders 37-20 last Sunday.

Tight end George Kittle caught a pair of touchdowns, while the 49ers' defense caused two turnovers and kept their opponents 0-for-2 on fourth down attempts.

The Raiders gave up the lead in the final minutes against the Steelers in Week 16, ultimately losing 13-10. Las Vegas will turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the season as Derek Carr heads to the bench. Carr is tied for the league lead with 14 interceptions, while Stidham has thrown two touchdowns against four picks in his career.

Below, we'll go through the best parlay to make for Sunday's contest.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy 200+ Passing Yards (-215)

Brock Purdy is a proven commodity for the 49ers. He averages just over 210 yards per game over his first three NFL starts and will now face one of the worst secondaries in the NFL.

It also helps that they will play in a dome, a conducive environment for throwing the football. Purdy should eclipse 200 yards passing for his third straight start.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: San Francisco 49ers -4.5 (-215)

I like the 49ers at -9.5, but taking an alternate spread can save any bettor from a heartbreaking back-door cover from the Raiders.

San Francisco is the better team in all metrics, while the Raiders continue to fall apart as the season ends. This one shouldn't be close, but play it safe with -4.5.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: San Francisco George Kittle Under 47.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

It might seem crazy to bet against a 49er, but CB Nate Hobbs is the only legit player LV has in the secondary, and he should be assigned to George Kittle when in the nickel package.

Kittle is also one of the best blocking TEs in the NFL, so if he struggles to make an impact in the passing game, the Raiders will feel his presence in the running attack.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs 40+ Rushing Yards (-420)

The Raiders' offense will be unpredictable in Week 17. They will have a new QB under center who will make his first start for Las Vegas. The one consistency for them this season has been the presence of RB Josh Jacobs.

He leads the NFL in rushing yards and rushing yards per game. Take over 40 yards and assume he will be able to get at least half of what he averages in a match.

