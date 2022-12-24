Best Parlay (+459) for Falcons vs. Ravens - Week 16 - December 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will visit the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday. Both teams will be without their season opener at quarterback, with Atlanta turning to third-round rookie Desmond Ridder for the second week in a row. Baltimore will go with Tyler Huntley as former MVP Lamar Jackson will miss his third consecutive game. Atlanta is only one game out of the NFC South lead despite being 5-9. A win by Baltimore and a loss by either the Dolphins or Patriots would clinch a postseason birth for Baltimore.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Over 61.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins has been a menace since returning from a knee injury two weeks ago. He ran for 245 yards on 28 carries in those games without Lamar Jackson in the backfield. Jackson will once again be absent for their tilt with Atlanta, a team that ranks 21st in rushing yards allowed per game. The Falcons are 11th in rushing yards per attempt allowed, but they should be no match for the Baltimore running back, who averages 5.8 yards per carry.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Drake London Over 41.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London went for 70 yards on seven catches and 11 targets in Desmond Ridder's NFL debut. Ridder will once again get the nod on Sunday, meaning London should stay getting peppered with targets. London, a first-round pick from USC, is also starting to find his stride, going for at least six catches and 70 yards in his last two games. The Ravens have been stout against the run all year, but have been susceptible to the pass.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Baltimore Ravens Moneyline (-295)

Baltimore needs this game badly if they want to punch their ticket to the NFL playoffs. If they can't secure a win on Sunday, they need to find a way to win one, if not both, between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. While Cincinnati has had Baltimore's numbers since the Joe Burrow era began, there is no love lost between them and the Steelers. Quarterback Tyler Huntley is 2-1 as a starter this season if the game he came in for Jackson is included. He is more than capable of leading his team to a home win over the Falcons.

NFL Parlay Leg #4: Baltmore Under 42.5 (-370)

It's fair to say that Desmond Ridder didn't have the NFL debut the Falcons hoped for last Sunday. Atlanta leans heavily on running the ball, yet Baltimore is 3rd in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game and opponent's yards per attempt. While Baltimore also loves to run the ball, Atlanta has been tough defending the ground game.

