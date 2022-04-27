"Speed is overrated" - Former NFL star explains why Drake London should be first WR off the board in 2022 NFL Draft

Traditionally, many scouts would pass over the top receiver in the draft class if they had a top pick. Drake London, however, is a different form of beast entirely.

The USC wideout is not someone with blazing speed, creating separation from defensive backs in man coverage. This will not stop teams from trying to take the six-foot-four wide receiver in the first round of this year's draft.

According to former long-time Cincinnati Bengals wideout Touraj "T. J." Houshmandzadeh, London will still fly off draft boards, despite not being the speediest route-runner available:

“Speed is overrated. Go get a guy who runs track and see if he can stop. See if he’s able to decelerate, which is the biggest key. That’s all that matters.”

Houshmandzadeh further elaborated on his confidence in the prospect, making the prediction that he'd be an elite receiver within his first four seasons, if not even sooner:

“You don’t see guys with his size move the way he moves. He moves like a little guy, but he’s a big guy. He’s going to be one of the best receivers in the league in four years. Maybe in three, if he gets with the right team and quarterback.”

London was a part of the USC basketball team before leaving for football full-time in 2020. His hand-eye coordination and footwork are advanced, even if his 40-yard dash isn't.

Speaking of receivers lacking elite speed, some of the best pass-catchers from last season have a worse 40-yard dash time than London's estimation. London did not participate in the NFL Combine so estimates are all we have to go on. According to the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje:

Had the receiver satiated scouts and ran the 40, he estimates London would have clocked somewhere between 4.4 and 4.53 — a range which, if accurate, would be faster than the 40 times of either of the top two receivers in the NFL last season, Davante Adams or Cooper Kupp.

The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders are in on Drake London

When asked on the 'Getcha Popcorn Ready' podcast who the Detroit Lions should target in the 2022 NFL Draft, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown basically described his former USC teammate word for word:

“Someone that can go up, make the 50-50 ball, I could make it but someone else that can do it too."

Meanwhile, NBC Sports Washington beat writer JP Finlay thinks London and Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton are the most likely picks for the Washington Commanders this Thursday:

JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS As Drake London and Kyle Hamilton emerge as most likely picks for Commanders at 11, I keep reminding myself that Jamin Davis surprised me and most people last year. You never know anything this time of year. As Drake London and Kyle Hamilton emerge as most likely picks for Commanders at 11, I keep reminding myself that Jamin Davis surprised me and most people last year. You never know anything this time of year.

With his stock continuing to rise, both teams might have to trade up for a shot at landing London. In a league where speed kills, height can also be the difference. WIth the NFL Draft on Thursday, all we can do is wait and see.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you want your team to trade up to draft Drake London? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell