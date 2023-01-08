Best Player Props for Sunday - Texans vs. Colts - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Houston Texans (2-13-1) will face the Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) with NFL draft stakes on the line. A loss would secure the top overall pick for Houston in the upcoming draft, while a win would mean a Chicago Bears loss would force them into the number two slot.

The Colts are a loss away from securing a top-five pick, but a win and a Los Angeles Rams loss would force them outside the top-five picks.

Houston was never expected to compete for the division this season, but a two-win campaign is a step back from a 4-13 2021 campaign. The offense was abysmal, although rookie RB Dameon Pierce had a decent inaugural campaign, rushing for nearly 1000 yards and four scores in 220 attempts.

Indianapolis had high hopes heading into the season after acquiring former MVP QB Matt Ryan in the offseason. However, Ryan was benched after throwing only 14 touchdowns against 13 picks, and star RB Jonathan Taylor took a step back after a phenomenal 2021 season.

Given the nature of Week 18 in the NFL, player props are difficult to come by, and it is best to wait until near kickoff to confirm starters and lineups.

Below, we'll highlight the best player props (the only two) for this mid-Sunday showdown between the Texans and Colts.

NFL Player Prop #1: Houston Texans Ka'imi Fairbairn Under 5.5 Points (+100)

It's tough to find player props in Week 18. However, the books understand that players will be in and out of the lineup, given that this game has little ramifications for both parties.

Fairbairn has made a career out of kicking for the Texans, but he will still need to eclipse 5.5 points on Sunday to crush the prop. As bad as the Colts are, the Texans are worse on offense, giving little hope that Fairbairn will score two field goals.

NFL Player Prop #2: Indianapolis Colts Chase McLaughlin Under 5.5 Rushing Yards (+100)

The other prop on the board is Chase McLaughlin's points. I've scoured the interweb looking for player props, but kicker props are all that is available between the five central books.

The under should already be in play, so consider the under for the Colts' kicker to have legs late into this game, pun intended. Taking two kicker props could be better, but when in Rome, right?

