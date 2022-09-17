Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17| 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox managed a narrow 2-1 win against the Kansas City Royals in Game 1. Game 2 between the two teams starts this Saturday, where the Royals will be looking to make a comeback. Fenway Park is hosting this series, and the fans get a sigh of relief after watching their team win.

"Starting the weekend in the win column"

Boston had to face the insult of losing to their arch rivals, the New York Yankees. Despite trying their best, the Red Sox simply weren't able to win against them. The win against the Royals came as a small relief to the fans.

They would like to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming games as well and finish the season on a positive note. Game 2 is important for the Red Sox.

Hard luck for the Royals as they lost Game 1. It was such a low-scoring game and a really close one. Kansas still has a chance to redeem themselves in Game 2. It doesn't matter if they are fourth in the American League Central division.

The away team should just go out and express themselves freely. This could help change their form and they might start winning. The Royals have to do this for their fans.

Kansas City Royals @Royals FINAL: Red Sox 2, Royals 1 FINAL: Red Sox 2, Royals 1

"Final: Red Sox 2, Royals 1

Game 2 between the Red Sox and the Royals will be exciting to witness. Both teams are out of playoff contention. They should look to entertain the audience as much as possible.

This is another reason why the second game will be even more exciting to watch. The crowd will be behind the Red Sox, but the neutrals would like Kansas to win it.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 4.10 PM EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox -155 -1.5 (+125) U 9 (-115) Kansas City Royals +135 +1.5 (-145) O 9 (-105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Pick

Brady Singer will take the proceedings for the Royals against the Red Sox. He is going to pitch in and make sure the responsibility is fulfilled. His 3.21 ERA is one of the best and his ability to take multiple strikeouts is a thing of beauty. He is the definite pick for today's game.

Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Prediction

Game 2 will be very difficult. The odds are slightly in favor of the Red Sox, but any result is possible.

Pick/Predicition: Red Sox U 9 (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far