Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 13| 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees meet on Tuesday. It is going to be a two-game series between the most celebrated teams in the MLB. Get ready for an electrifying atmosphere.

The 2022 MLB season has been one of the worst in Boston's rich history. They are currently last in the American League East division. An overall 69-79 record has left them last in the division. They have the lowest winning percentage at .489, which is just not good enough. However, the Red Sox are at least coming off a series win against the Baltimore Orioles. This will certainly give them confidence when they face the Yankees.

"Series secured" - Red Sox

For the Yankees, the situation is the complete opposite. They are in pole position in the AL East, way ahead of their contemporaries. Their home record (50-22) is nothing less than incredible. After a series of losses, the Yankees have once again regained their momentum and are 6-4 in their last 10. They are coming into this series with their previous series win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, the Yankees look to do the same with the Red Sox.

"Wrapped up the homestand with a W". - Yankees

The Red Sox and the Yankees are arguably the most famous teams in the MLB. Their rivalry is what keeps the East division even more exciting. Everyone is aware of Boston's form this season, but it doesn't matter in such rivalries. Even if both teams are on the opposite side of the spectrum, nothing is guaranteed in this fixture.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees match details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 13, 07:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +145 +1.5 (-120) U 8 (+100) New York Yankees -170 -1.5 (+100) O 8 (-120)

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees pick

Gerrit Cole is back for the Yankees against their fiercest rivals. He is a deadly pitcher who is having yet another brilliant season. In just his previous outing, Gerrit managed a massive 14 strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox need to be weary of this guy if they need to keep their chances of winning, alive. Nevertheless, watch Cole in action for Game 1.

Gerrit Cole: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO WHIP ERA 28 171.1 132 61 218 1.02 3.20

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees prediction

Ignoring all the history that this fixture shares, the Yankees should win this game. They are the leaders in the division and it has to be an under-par performance from them to lose. Boston, on the other hand, has to come up with something special tonight.

Pick/Prediciton: Red Sox U 8 +100

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell