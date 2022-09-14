Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 14 | 2022 MLB Season

Game 2 between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees starts on Wednesday. The fiercest rivals in the league meet each other once again. New York had the last laugh in Game 1, taking it away from the hands of the Red Sox by just a whisker.

"Rivalry Rockin." - Yankees

It wasn't an easy loss for the Red Sox to digest. They are already in one of their worst seasons. Add a loss to the Yankees is just unacceptable to the entire city of Boston. To add more fuel to the fire, they lost the game at home. The team is now 69-73 this season, sitting last in the American League East. Game 2 is their only hope for redemption.

"Final (10): Yankees 7, #RedSox 6" - Red Sox

New York is having an amazing season so far. They are at the top of the division with an excellent record of 86-56. Yesterday's win was not easy. The Yankees had to go the extra mile but eventually won the game 7-6.

Boston can't afford to lose back-to-back games against the Yankees. It will be very difficult for the fans to digest, as the away team is their least favorite of all the teams in the league. Expect Game 2 to be full of fire and aggression.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 14, 07:10 p.m.

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachussetts

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Boston Red Sox +105 +1.5 (-145) U 9 (-120) New York Yankees -125 -1.5 (+125) O 9 (+100)

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Pick

A major responsibility is in the hands of Xander Bogaerts, the shortstop for the Red Sox. Boston needs some firepower in their batting to have a chance against the Yankees. Xander, famously known as the "Bogey," definitely has the skillset to have a destructive night. He has a total of 14 HRs to his name this season at an average of .318. He is the pick of the game.

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Prediction

Like Game 1, Game 2 is going to be another tough encounter. Predicting a straight win for either team is a difficult task. However, the Yankees hold the upper hand because of their overall season performance. The Red Sox will have to dig deep for a win.

Pick/Prediction: Red Sox first 5 innings total over 1.5 (-155)

