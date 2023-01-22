Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 22 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in the second of two meetings this season. The Nets won the first matchup by a score of 143-113, however, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins all did not suit up for the Warriors.
The 28-17 Nets are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, however, they are just 1-4 since Kevin Durant was sidelined. Brooklyn is currently ranked 16th in points per game and 11th in offensive rating. They have been elite on the less flashy side of the ball, as they rank fourth in opponents points per game and sixth in defensive rating.
The 23-23 Warriors are in sixth place in the Western Conference and have won eight of their past thirteen games. Golden State is currently ranked fourth in points per game and 16th in offensive rating, while their defense is ranked 26th in opponents points per game and 16th in defensive rating.
The Nets are 15-10 on the road, while the Warriors are 17-5 at home.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details
Fixture: Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors
Date and Time: Sunday, January 22nd, 8:30 p.m. EST
Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant will miss his sixth consecutive game with a right MCL sprain, while forward T.J. Warren is listed as probable despite dealing with a right knee contusion.
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will be sidelined with right hip soreness, while center James Wiseman is also out with a left ankle sprain. Forward Anthony Lamb is questionable with left foot soreness.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds and Spread
$1,000 No Sweat First Bet at FanDuel Sportsbook
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s
Nets - PG Kyrie Irving, SG Joe Harris, SF Royce O'Neale, PF Ben Simmons, C Nic Claxton
Warriors - PG Steph Curry, SG Klay Thompson, SF Andrew Wiggins, PF Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney
Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Prediction
Although the Brooklyn Nets were able to beat the Golden State Warriors by 30 points just over a month ago, Golden State did not have Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, or Andrew Wiggins available.
All three players will be active on Sunday night, while the Nets will be without Kevin Durant. Look for the Warriors to take advantage of Durant's absence as they win by at least eight points.