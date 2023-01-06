Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 6 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets (25-13) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 121-112 upset loss to the Chicago Bulls. Their opponents tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans (24-14), most recently won 119-108 against the Houston Rockets.

Prior to the Bulls loss, the Nets were riding high on a 12-game winning streak. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in particular dominated the court for much of the said-streak. The Pelicans, meanwhile, were enjoying a five-game winning streak late last month before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Match Details

Fixture: Nets @ Pelicans

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 08:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

On the Nets' front, small forward TJ Warren is questionable due to rib issues.

On the Pelicans' end, power forward EJ Liddell is out with a knee injury. Small forward Brandon Ingram is out with a toe injury. Power forward Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring injury. Center Willy Hernangomez is questionable due to a sprained left ankle. Power forward Larry Nance Jr. is questionable due to shoulder issues.

Player Team Injury Status TJ Warren Nets Ribs Questionable EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Zion Williamson Pelicans Hamstring Out Willy Hernangomez Pelicans Ankle Questionable Larry Nance Jr. Pelicans Shoulder Questionable

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Nets -4.5 (-110) Ov 231.5 (-110) -190 Pelicans +4.5 (-110) Un 231.5 (-110) +160

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting 5s

Nets - PG: Kyrie Irving, SG: Royce O'Neale, SF: Kevin Durant, PF: Ben Simmons, C: Nic Claxton

Pelicans - PG: CJ McCollum, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Herbert Jones, PF: Naji Marshall, C: Jonas Valanciunas

Nets vs. Pelicans Prediction

The Nets looked weak on defense in their disappointing loss to the Bulls. The Chicago outfit managed to shoot more than 50% from the field. This doesn't look good for the Pelicans clash, considering the New Orleans outfit's offensive dominance against the Rockets recently.

Prior to the Bulls upset, though, the Nets were applying plenty of defensive pressure on their opponents.

In a spot of terrible news for the Pelicans, arguable team MVP Zion Williamson will not be available tonight. Williamson was scoring 26 points per game on average. In yet more bad news, Brandon Ingram will not be available either, leaving the Pelicans slightly undermanned on the offensive end of the court.

Overall, the Nets are a healthier team that should be able to bounce back from their slip-up against the Bulls here. The Pelicans are playing through a litany of injuries right now which ought to make tonight's game a tall task for them against a fellow elite-level team in the Nets.

Prediction: Nets -4.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes