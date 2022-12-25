Buccaneers vs Cardinals: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today - December 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday night in an NFL NFC Week 16 matchup.

Tampa is leading the NFC South with a 6-8 record and are riding a two-game losing streak following a 34-23 home loss on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Arizona, meanwhile, is a miserable 4-10 this year and are on a four-game losing streak after a 24-15 road loss against the Denver Broncos last Sunday. They will obviously be without quarterback Kyler Murray, as he's recovering from a torn ACL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 2022; 8:20 pm EST

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under Buccaneers -7.5 (-115) -380 Over 40.5 (-110) Cardinals +7.5 (-105) +310 Under 40.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals Best Picks

The Tom Brady we have seen of late has been one that looks like he's struggling. He has seven interceptions on the season, but five of them have come in his last three games and six in his last five games.

As a team, the Cardinals have nine interceptions. In Brady's career, he has thrown three interceptions in two games but has not played against them in over a decade. Go with the over on his interceptions, as he seems to be making a few more mistakes lately.

Tom Brady Over 0.5 Interceptions (+135)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction

If Tampa Bay wants to consider themselves a contender for anything, they should be able to go on the road and beat a brutal Arizona Cardinals team by multiple possessions.

The Cardinals have a backup quarterback starting this game in Trace McSorley, and he has zero touchdowns and three interceptions on the season with only 29 passing attempts thus far.

Tampa still has the lead in the NFC South, but New Orleans and Carolina will have a three-way tie if the Buccaneers lose here. All in all, go with Tampa Bay to win on the road convincingly.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 (-115)

Get free NFL Picks, the latest NFL Prop Bets, and only the best NFL bets & NFL Predictions

Poll : 0 votes