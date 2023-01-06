Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday (January 6) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are listed down below:

The Bulls have just done what most of the league couldn’t do for months, as they ended the Nets’ historic 12-game win streak, beating them 121-112. With that win, they improved to a 17-21 record and up to 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have now won six of their last 10 games. They have the fifth-best FG% in the entire NBA, with 49%.

The 76ers are in phenomenal form. They have won 11 of their last 13 games, winning all of their last three games. They have now improved to a 23-14 record and are now up to 5th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a 129-126 win over the Indiana Pacers.

James Harden starred for the 76ers in that game, going 26-6-8. He has averaged over 22 points, 11 assists and 5 assists over the last 13 games, helping his side win 11 of those games. He currently leads the league in assists overall, racking up nearly 11 assists a game.

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls @ Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Chicago Bulls Lonzo Ball Knee Out Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Foot Out

The Bulls are without long-term absentee Lonzo Ball who is still out with a knee problem, while 76ers’ talisman Joel Embiid is absent with a foot injury.

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Chicago Bulls +4.5 (-110) Over 228.5 (-112) +165 Philadelphia 76ers -4.5 (-110) Under 228.5 (-110) -200

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting 5s

Bulls: PG Ayo Dosunmu SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams C Nikola Vucevic

76ers: PG James Harden SG Tyrese Maxey SF De’Anthony Melton PF Tobias Harris C P.J. Tucker

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Prediction

The Philadelphia side proved in the last game that they are capable of beating quality opposition without Joel Embiid.

The leadership of James Harden proved pivotal for the 76ers as he led the scoring for them. They have been phenomenal at home all season, winning 16 of their 21 games at the Wells Fargo Center thus far.

The last time the two sides met, the 76ers beat the Bulls 114-109 and should be in for a similar result this evening as well.

76ers: -4.5 (-110)

