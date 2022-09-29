Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 28| 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Despite what current records suggest, the Cubs and the Phillies are not evenly matched on paper. The predictions and betting odds are as follows:

"Up to $1,250 back on your first bet when you join Caesars here"

The Cubs have been pretty poor this season. They have gone 68-86 overall this season with a win percentage of .442. They sit third in the National Central standings. They have missed out on the playoffs this season, as they are 14 wins behind the Milwaukee Brewers in second place. Their recent form has been pretty good, though. They have won five of their last six games, including series wins against the Marlins and the Pirates. They also managed to pull away with a surprise win against their current opponents in their last game, which was the series opener.

The Phillies have performed well this year. They have been unlucky this season, as they showed significant improvement from last year, but still missed out on the playoff berth in their division. The NL East has been incredibly top-heavy, as the Mets and the Braves have looked unassailable thus far. The Phillies are currently in third place in the NL East with an overall record of 83-70. However, they were left shocked at the end of their last game as they surprisingly lost against the Cubs. The rest of their season is pretty meaningless as they play the Reds four times after this series is over. The only thing the Phillies faithful are looking forward to is a positive end to the campaign.

"New PointsBet players get 4 x $200 in free bets when they join here"

Aaron Nola is the player to look out for on the Phillies roster as he has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB with 218 strikeouts thus far in the campaign.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Chicago Cubs

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 26, 7:40 PM ET

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies best pick

The top picks for the game are Hayden Wesneski of the Cubs and Aaron Nola of the Phillies. Wesneski has an ERA of 2.46 and Nola has an ERA of 3.28. The Phillies have won 10 of the 22 games he has started.

Chicago Cubs vs Philadelphia Phillies Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Chicago Cubs +1.5 Under 6.5 +163 Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 Over 6.5 -190

Cubs vs Phillies Final Prediction:

The Phillies are clearly the favorites on paper. The Cubs did, however, pull an upset last game, but the chances of that repeating are highly unlikely.

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5

"$1,000 Risk-Free Bet for all new BetMGM players here"

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far