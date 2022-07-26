Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cubs defeated the Pirates 3-2 on Monday to improve to 39-57 on the season. The Pirates are now 40-57 on the year after Monday's loss. Chicago has struggled at home this season, sporting just a 19-32 record at Wrigley Field. They've also struggled when favored, going just 7-18 so far. The Pirates are 19-32 on the road, though, so look for the Cubs to try and finish off the mini-sweep on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs



Hoerner: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BB

Sampson: 7 IP, 2 ER

Ortega: 2-for-4, HR

@Vegas Five straight wins!Hoerner: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BBSampson: 7 IP, 2 EROrtega: 2-for-4, HR Five straight wins!Hoerner: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BBSampson: 7 IP, 2 EROrtega: 2-for-4, HR@Vegas https://t.co/CKMXGGq9QX

"Five straight wins!" - Cubs

Keegan Thomspon will be starting Tuesday for the Cubs. He is 4-4 with a 4.55 ERA (as a starter) over 12 starts on the season. He'll have the luxury of facing a club that scores the third-fewest runs per game. In his previous outing, Thomspon threw only 4 1/3 innings, surrendering eight hits and five earned runs.

Despite his previous poor start, the righty has been better in the last few weeks. He is holding a 3.34 ERA over his last six starts and should be able to navigate through this Pittsburgh lineup that just traded away Daniel Vogelbach.

Bryse Wilson will be starting Tuesday for the Pirates. He is 1-4 with an 8.10 ERA on the season as a starter. He has had a season to forget thus far, and he'll be pitching against a decent Cubs lineup on Tuesday.

Last outing, Wilson went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while fanning three. The Pirates' righty has struggled away from home this season, sporting a 6.55 ERA on the road on the season in five road starts. The Cubs don't have a high-powered offense, but they should be able to get to Wilson on Tuesday.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 2:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh Pirates +159 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.5 (-115) Chicago Cubs -174 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.5 (-105)

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Picks

Nico Hoerner is expected to bat fifth on Tuesday versus righty Bryse Wilson. Hoerner has had an OPS of .927 since the beginning of last year when facing below-average right-handers. Hoerner has also been solid in the last few weeks, holding an .838 OPS over that span. Look for him to have another good day at the plate Tuesday.

"Nico? Nico. Cubs? Cubs." - Cubs

Pick: Nico Hoerner Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Prediction

The Pirates have been averaging under three runs per game in recent weeks, and Thompson has shown the ability to dominate at times. While he hasn't been super consistent, he should be able to help his team secure a lead through the first five innings.

Prediction: Cubs First 5 Innings -0.5 (-128) & Under 8.5 (-105)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far