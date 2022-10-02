Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will play the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The White Sox are in second place in the American Central Division. They have won 78 games at a win rate of 0.494 percent and are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

The Padres are in second place in the National League West division with 87 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.551. They are in good form and will look to win this game. They are 45-36 at home and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WHITE SOX +140 +1.5(-155) o7(-105) PADRES -148 -1.5(+145) u7(-107)

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 4:10 pm EDT

Venue: Petco Park - San Diego, CA

The Chicago White Sox have done great this season. They have done great in scoring this season. Jose Abreu has done great this season. He has contributed to the scoring with an average of 0.304,15 home runs and 75 RBIs this season.

Dylan Cease has contributed to the teams pitching with an ERA of 2.20, 227 Ks and a WHIP of 1.11 this season.

The Padres have Manny Machado playing brilliantly this season. He's leading the batting charts for the team with an average of 0.296, 32 home runs, 101 RBIs, and an OPS of 0.899. Yu Darvish has pitched has contributed exceptionally well with an ERA of 3.10, 197 Ks and a WHIP of 0.95.

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Best Picks

Lance Lynn will start for the White Sox. He has done decently this season with an ERA of 4.19 and 119 Ks at a WHIP of 1.16. His performances away from home have been great and he will try to make an impact on the game.

Blake Snell will be on the mound for the Padres. He has done well for the team and is in fine form with six knockouts in the last seven days. He has done well at home and will look to make a positive impact on the game.

Pick :- Blake Snell, Strikeouts thrown, over 7.5(-116)

Chicago White Sox vs San Diego Padres Prediction

Both teams have done great this season but we can expect the Padres to win due to home advantage and recent performances. They have more settled pitcher at the start and will have an impact on the result.

Prediction :- Take Padres at ML (-148)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far