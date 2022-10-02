Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Parlay October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns meet this Sunday, and we're here to provide the best parlay for this Week 4 matchup. Below, we'll go through the best bets to add to your bet slips.

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons Match Details

Game: Cleveland Browns @ Atlanta Falcons

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Over 44.5 (-155)

The Atlanta Falcons and the Cleveland Browns both rank in the bottom ten this year when it comes to points allowed. Both teams have also had all three of their games go over, which means oddsmakers have been overestimating these defenses. It also means that oddsmakers might not be giving enough credit to both teams' offensive units.

Also, neither team has seen any of their games end with less than 46. While these teams don't boast a ton of offensive weapons combined, the recent trends all point to this game seeing over 44 points. Both defenses have been subpar, so expect the over to hit in Atlanta.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Falcons First Half +3.5 (-230)

The Atlanta Falcons have scored more in the second half so far this year, albeit a small sample size. Still, they've played three really close, one-possession games, despite coming up on the losing end twice so far. They should be able to hang around at home at the end of the first half, given the offense's success. Running back Cordarelle Patterson is averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and Marcus Mariota has been solid enough under center. The defense has been subpar, but expect the Falcons to be within three points by halftime.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Olamide Zaccheaus 20+ Receiving Yards (-160)

Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus is Atlanta's third receiving option behind rookie receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Even as the third option, Zaccheaus has been able to secure eight catches through the first three weeks on exactly eight targets. Since opposing defenses won't be keying in on the fourth-year receiver, expect him to find himself open several times on Sunday. He's averaging 39.7 receiving yards per contest, and his single-game low is 21 after three games. Expect him to record, at least, 20 for a fourth-straight game against the Browns to complete this parlay.

Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Parlay Odds: +210

