Cleveland Cavaliers vs.  Memphis Grizzlies Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Their opponents tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies (30-13) are currently riding high on a 10-game winning streak.

The Cavaliers have been rather hit-and-miss lately, going 3-3 in their past six games. Point guard Darius Garland scored an impressive 30 points against the Pelicans. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have looked all but unstoppable this month. Star point guard Ja Morant continues to impress with an average of 27.5 points per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Cavaliers @ Grizzlies

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

On the Cavaliers' front, power forward Dean Wade is out with a shoulder injury. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is doubtful due to groin issues. Shooting guard Dylan Windler is out with an ankle injury.

On the Grizzlies' end, small forward Danny Green is out with a knee injury.

Player Team Injury Status Dean Wade Cavaliers Shoulder Out Donovan Mitchell Cavaliers Groin Doubtful Dylan Windler Cavaliers Ankle Out Danny Green Grizzlies Knee Out

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Cavaliers +7 (-110) Ov 224.5 (-110) +230 Grizzlies -7 (-110) Un 224.5 (-110) -275

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting 5s

Cavaliers - PG: Darius Garland, SG: Isaac Okoro, SF: Lamar Stevens, PF: Evan Mobley, C: Jarrett Allen

Grizzlies - PGL: Ja Morant, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Dillon Brooks, PF: Jaren Jackson, C: Steven Adams

Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies Prediction

The Cavaliers are currently scoring a respectable 111.5 points per game on average. Donovan Mitchell has continued to excel on offense, racking up an average of 28.4 points per game. Alarmingly, though, the team will likely go without him tonight. On defense, the team has looked strong for the most part, but sometimes struggles around the perimeter.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are on a hot streak right now and are No.2 in the Western Conference rankings behind the Denver Nuggets. On offense, they have shown some difficulty around the charity stripe of late and have a low free-throw rate. On defense, the team is relentless in applying pressure. They are especially efficient in contesting shots both on the outside and around the rim. They have the lowest defensive rating in the league right now at 108.9.

Overall, considering their momentum and dominance of late, another win for the Memphis outfit seems likely tonight.

Prediction: Grizzlies -7 (-110)

