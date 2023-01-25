Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: January 25| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets (34-14) are first in the Western Conference and are coming off a one-point win against the New Orleans Pelicans (99-98) in their previous outing.

Nikola Jokic missed the earlier game when the Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder and returned for this one to register another triple-double of his career with 25 points along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jamal Murray contributed 25 points as well to seal his side a narrow win. It was scary for the Nuggets as the Pelicans made a second-half comeback and came too close to snatching a victory. The Nuggets are 9-1 in their last 10 and will now take on the Milwaukee Bucks (30-17) who defeated the Detroit Pistons (150-130) in a high-scoring entertainer in their last outing.

It was a return for Giannis Antetokounmpo after missing a few games due to injury. He stepped on the court and registered 20 points in the first quarter as the Bucks went on to score 49. He only played 27 minutes and scored 29 points to seal his side a big win. The game also marked the return of Chris Middleton after a long injury layoff.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 25, 06:30 p.m ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report

The two teams are dealing with a few injuries at the moment. Michael Porter Jr. is questionable for the Nuggets due to personal reasons whereas Bones Hyland is questionable due to a finger injury. Collin Gilespie still misses out as he recovers from a leg injury.

Marjon Beauchamp is probable for the Bucks tonight as he has a wrist problem while Bobby Portis is out with a knee injury. Serge Ibaka is out indefinitely due to personal reasons.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury List

Player Team Status Injury Michael Porter Jr. Denver Nuggets Questionable Personal Bones Hyland Denver Nuggets Questionable Finger Collin Gillespie Denver Nuggets Out Leg Marjon Beauchamp Milwaukee Bucks Probable Wrist Bobby Portis Milwaukee Bucks Out Knee Serge Ibaka Milwaukee Bucks Out Personal

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Denver Nuggets +230 +7 (-110) O 229 (-110) Milwaukee Bucks -280 -7 (-110) O 229 (-110)

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Starting 5s

Nuggets: F Bruce Brown Jr., F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic, G Jamal Murray, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Bucks: F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Pat Connaughton, C Brook Lopez, G Jrue Holiday, G Grayson Allen.

Denver vs Milwaukee: Betting Prediction

The Nuggets have a small 6-4 advantage over the Bucks in their last ten meetings. This will be their first meeting of the season as both teams will be at full strength to face each other.

Although the Bucks are at home, it would be unfair to discard the Nuggets completely. They are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games after an against-the-spread loss. Expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Denver Nuggets +7 (-110)

