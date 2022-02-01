×
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 1st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Modified Feb 01, 2022 06:35 PM IST
Preview

The Denver Nuggets will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for an NBA regular-season game on Tuesday, February 1. Both teams have faced off twice this season and share one win apiece in each of those encounters.

The Nuggets head into the game after handing the Milwaukee Bucks a 136-100 defeat. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Nikola Jokic added 18 to lead the way for the team. They were solid right from the start and didn't let anyone from the Bucks take control of the game. It was their fifth straight win and they will now be hoping to extend that streak when they head to Minneapolis.

The Timberwolves also registered a big win in their game against the Utah Jazz. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded an impressive triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help lead the team to victory. Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points and went 9-of-9 from the field. The game took a turn in the third quarter as the Timberwolves scored 40 points to build a huge lead. This helped them take control and end up victorious to a final score of 126-106.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Vlatko Cancar have all been ruled out indefinitely. Both of the Nuggets' bigs, DeMarcus Cousins and Nikola Jokic have been listed as questionable for this game against the Timberwolves.

Player Name Status Reason
Jamal MurrayOutLeft Knee Injury
Michael Porter Jr.OutBack Injury
Vlatko CancarOutRight Foot Injury 
DeMarcus Cousins Questionable Right Foot Sprain 
Nikola JokicQuestionable Right Toe Soreness
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves have listed Patrick Beverley, D'Angelo Russell, Josh Okogie and Leandro Bolmero as questionable for the game due to injuries. Their two-way player McKinley Wright IV has been listed out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name StatusReason
Patrick BeverleyQuestionable Right Ankle Sprain
D'Angelo RussellQuestionable Left Shin Contusion
Leandro BolmaroQuestionable Left Ankle Sprain
Josh OkogieQuestionable Right Quad Contusion
McKinley Wright IV OutG-League
Nuggets vs Timberwolves: Predicted Starting Lineups

Denver

Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets
Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets

The Nuggets will start Monte Morris and Will Barton in the backcourt. Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green will share the frontcourt, while JaMychal Green starts at center in the absence of Nikola Jokic. Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes will play significant minutes off the bench for the Nuggets.

Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors

The Timberwolves will have Jordan McLaughlin and Malik Beasley start in the backcourt. Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt will share the frontcourt, while Karl-Anthony Towns starts at center. Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels will most likely play significant minutes off the bench for Minnesota.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Aaron Gordon | Power Forward - Jeff Green | Center - JaMychal Green

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Jordan McLaughlin | Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl - Anthony Towns

