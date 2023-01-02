Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Golden State Warriors in the first of two meetings this season.

The 17-19 Hawks are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference as they have lost their past three games. Atlanta has been a middle-of-the-pack unit on both sides of the ball, ranking 12th in points per game, 20th in offensive rating, 19th in opponents points per game, and 13th in defensive rating.

The 19-18 Warriors are currently tied for eighth place in the Western Conference, thanks to a four-game winning streak. Golden State has been strong offensively, as they rank sixth in points per game and 16th in offensive rating. They have left plenty to be desired on the less flashy side of the ball, however, ranking 26th in opponents points per game and 18th in defensive rating.

The Hawks are 6-11 on the road while the Warriors are an NBA-best 16-2 at home.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors

Date and Time: Monday, January 2nd, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Hawks will be without starting center Clint Capela, who remains out with a right calf strain. Starting forward De'Andre Hunter is questionable to play with a left ankle sprain.

The Golden State Warriors will be without superstar point guard Steph Curry as he remains sidelined with left shoulder subluxation. Starting forward Andrew Wiggins remains out with a non-COVID illness. Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman will also be sidelined as they deal with a right foot sprain and left ankle sprain, respectively. JaMychal Green remains out due to a right lower leg infection, while Andre Iguodala, who is yet to make his season debut, will remain sidelined as he battles back from a left hip injury.

Hawks vs. Warriors Injury Report

Player Team Status Injury Clint Capela Atlanta Hawks Out Calf De'Andre Hunter Atlanta Hawks Questionable Ankle Steph Curry Golden State Warriors Out Shoulder Andrew Wiggins Golden State Warriors Out Illness Jonathan Kuminga Golden State Warriors Out Foot James Wiseman Golden State Warriors Out Ankle JaMychal Green Golden State Warriors Out Leg Andre Iguodala Golden State Warriors Out Hip

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Atlanta Hawks +1.5(-110) Over 237(-110) +102 Golden State Warriors -1.5(-110) Under 237(-110) -120

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s

Hawks - PG Trae Young, SG Dejounte Murray, SF De'Andre Hunter, PF John Collins, C Onyeka Okongwu

Warriors - PG Jordan Poole, SG Klay Thompson, SF Donte DiVincenzo, PF Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Prediction

The Hawks have struggled as of late, dropping their past three games. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have won their past four games despite playing without Steph Curry or Andrew Wiggins. Furthermore, the Warriors have been the best home team in the NBA this season. Look for Golden State to continue their home success as they win by at least two points.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors -1.5 (-110)

