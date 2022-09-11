Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11 | 2022 NFL Season

The Detroit Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are coming off a 3-13-1 season, while the Eagles finished at 9-8 last year. When these teams matched up last Halloween, Philly embarrassed the Lions in Detroit, 44-6. We'll see if history repeats itself or if Detroit can put up more of a fight on Sunday.

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts had a solid year. He will look to build on that in the new campaign. He ended with 16 TDs through the air and ten on the ground. He'll look to keep defenses on their toes with his ability to make plays with his legs. He'll also be glad to welcome new target WR A.J. Brown, who played last season with the Tennessee Titans. The Philadelphia offensive line is decent, and they should be able to hold their own against a weak Detroit defense.

Jared Goff is the Lions' quarterback, and he's fresh off a 19-touchdown season. Goff was shipped in a blockbuster deal to Detroit from the Los Angeles Rams. It must pain him to see the Rams win the Super Bowl in his first year outside of L.A. Goff is decent, and he'll have some help on offense to get the Lions going in the right direction.

He'll look to target TE T.J. Hockenson on Sunday. Hockenson had 61 receptions last year. He is expected to be one of the better tight ends in the AFC. De'Andre Swift is also a threat in Detroit's backfield, where he managed over 1,000 yards from scrimmage a year ago.

Detroit did cover seven of their last nine games, despite their poor overall record, and they're again tabbed as underdogs for Sunday's matchup. Look for them to put up a fight, even if they fall short.

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles -215 -5 (-115) Over 48.5 (-110) Detroit Lions +185 +5 (-105) Under 48.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Best Picks

Miles Sanders failed to record a touchdown last year, despite starting 12 games. Still, he averaged 62.8 yards on the ground and will be up against a Detroit defense that allowed 135.1 rushing yards per game. Look for Sanders, behind a capable offensive line, to notch 49 or more rushing yards on Sunday.

Pick: Miles Sanders Over 48.5 Rushing Yards (-101)

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Prediction

The Eagles added Nakobe Dean and Haason Reddick to an already solid defense. Look for Philly to limit Detroit's offense in this one, and expect this opening week matchup to be relatively low scoring.

Prediction: Lions Team Total Points Under 21.5 (-110) & Under 48.5 (-110)

