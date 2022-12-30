Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Prediction

The Detroit Pistons take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Friday (December 30) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Bulls have gone 15-19 thus far, placing 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a very impressive 119-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. They have been in superb form lately, winning three of their last four games. The Bulls are attempting the fewest three-pointers per game with only 29 a night.

DeMar DeRozan has been on fire recently and has proved monumental in their winning run over the last four. He has averaged nearly 32 points a night over the last four games, including a match-winning 42-piece against the Bucks.

The Pistons on the other hand, are statistically the worst team in the entire NBA. They have gone 9-28 thus far, which is the worst overall record in the league, rooting them to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a comfortable 121-101 win over the Orlando Magic in their last game, ending a six-game losing streak.

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Detroit Pistons Kyllian Hayes Suspension Out Chicago Bulls Lonzo Balls Knee Out

Both sides are without their point guards as Killian Hayes misses out for the Pistons with a suspension while Lonzo Ball is still absent due to a knee problem.

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Detroit Pistons +8.5 (-110) Over 231 (-110) +260 Chicago Bulls -8.5 (-110) Under 231 (-110) -350

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Starting 5s

Pistons: PG Jaden Ivey SG Alec Burks SF Bojan Bogdanovic PF Isaiah Stewart C Jalen Duren

Bulls: PG Alex Caruso (GTD) SG Zach LaVine SF DeMar DeRozan PF Patrick Williams (GTD) C Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls Betting Prediction

The Bulls are the prime favorites to win this game. They have a much superior squad and are in inspiring form at the moment. They have won three of their last four games and arrive at home with a solid 8-8 record at the United Center.

The Pistons have been abysmal on the road, losing 15 of their 19 away games. The Bulls should easily win this game.

Bulls: -7 (-110)

