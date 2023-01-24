Djokovic vs Rublev Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 25| Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic is through to yet another quarterfinal at the 2023 Australian Open. He will now take on Andrey Rublev at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday (January 25) after defeating home-favorite Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 in a rather comfortable match.

There was a big difference in the winning percentage on the first serve, which was 75 for the Serb and only 52 for the Aussie. Similarly, there was a big difference in the winning percentage on the second serve, which stood at 76 and only 42 respectively.

The Serb had a total of 12 break-point opportunities and took advantage of six of them. Surprisingly, De Minaur did not have a single break-point opportunity in the entire game. The Serb won a total of 91 points whereas the Aussie managed to win a total of 59 points. He will now take on Rublev, who is coming off an epic win against Holger Rune in the fourth round.

Rublev won the match 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in a five-set thriller where he saved a match point to win it in the end. While his winning percentage on the first serve was better at 73 compared to Rune's at 62, it was the Dane whose winning percentage on the second serve was better at 62 compared to the Russian at 51.

Rublev had a total of 13 break-point opportunities and took advantage of five of them. He won a total of 168 points whereas Rune won a total of 158 points. The No.5 seed is all set to take on the No.4 in the quarterfinals next.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Novak Djokovic -650 -6.5 (-115) O 34.5 (-120) Andrey Rublev +475 +6.5 (-105) U 34.5 (-105)

This is the Serb's thirteenth quarterfinal appearance and eighteenth appearance overall at the Australian Open. He is on the hunt for his tenth title, more than any player in the history of this tournament.

Rublev would like to better his personal best when he reached the quarterfinals at the 2021 Australian Open. Now he probably has the toughest match of the tournament so far.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic @ Andre Rublev

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 25, 03:30 pm ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev: Betting Prediction

The two players have met each other three times in the past, once on clay, which Rublev won, and twice on hard courts, which Djokovic won. This will be their third meeting on the hard court and it will be interesting to see if the Serb continues his run in the tournament or if the Russian stops this juggernaut.

Final Prediction: Total Over 34.5 (-120)

