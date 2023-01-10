Novak Djokovic discusses his goals if he were to be a footballer, which player he'd love to play with, no. of goals he would like to score, and more

Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts on the players he would love to play with, the favorite trophy he would like to lift and many more if he were to be a professional footballer.

Djokovic is an ardent football enthusiast and has never been shy about expressing his thoughts on the sport, particularly through social media. When he is not spending time on the court, he is often seen attending football matches. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the former World No. 1 actively reacted to the various incidents that unfolded in Qatar and even attended the final at the Lusail Stadium.

The World No. 5 engaged in a fun Q&A session with 433 as he was asked to express his presumptions on several questions if he were a footballer.

"He’s won 92 [trophies] in tennis, but what would @djokernole be like on a [football] pitch," 433 wrote on their Instagram post.

When asked about which football team he would like to represent, the 21-time Grand Slam champion stated:

"It would be my home team, Red Star Belgrade or it would be AC Milan"

The Serb found it difficult to give a single name when asked about the favorite player he would like to play alongside.

"Wow, that's a tough one. I got to pick more than one. Ibrahimovic is a dear friend of mine, so I'd love to play with him and obviously Messi, Ronaldo, obvious and from the older guys, Batistuta," the 35-year-old asserted.

He was quick to react when he was asked about the trophy that he would like to lift as a footballer as the player conveyed that it was the World Cup, representing his home nation.

"World Cup, sure... for Serbia," expressed the Serb.

When questioned about the number of goals he would score as a footballer, Djokovic said:

"As many as I possibly can... 111 goals"

Novak Djokovic feels that he will "go aggressive" as a footballer

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 World Tennis League

Novak Djokovic revealed that he would be aggressive in nature if he were to be a footballer.

During the conversation with 433, the Serb conveyed that his confrontational approach would fetch him 33 red cards during his fancied football career.

"I don't know, let's guess a number... 33. Yeah let's go aggressive, why not?," he said.

The nine-time Australian Open champion went on to express that the he would probably play on the left-side of the football pitch as the player hopes to whip in some assists into the box with his strong left foot.

"Left-side, probably left-forward. Usually I'm left footed, so I'd just try to asssist somebody in the box I guess," the 35-year-old added.

