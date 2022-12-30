FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on Today's NBA Games - December 30, 2022

With the countdown to 2023 having begun, bettors may find promotions and increased odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook app for NBA games inside their stockings.

FanDuel Promo Code for today's NBA games: What is It all about?

Bettors can qualify for the no-hassle first wager after signing up and making a deposit. There are a number of funding options available, including PayPal and bank transfers, which we'll go over in further detail later in this review. The promotion is valid for up to $1,000, although smaller amounts, like $50 or $100, can also be used to activate it.

It gives bettors protection that applies to the first wager they place on the website. If the wager is unsuccessful, FanDuel will refund it up to the maximum amount as a site credit. Site credit is not instantly available for withdrawal, but it can be used to make additional wagers. If the bet wins, FanDuel will immediately distribute the winnings, and bettors can withdraw them at any time.

Do Bettors need a promo code to access this offer by FanDuel Sportsbook?

How to Claim FanDuel Promo Code for today's NBA games

FanDuel makes it easy to get set up and start playing. As directed, bettors will need to complete the basic registration process and input their personal data, including their name, address, and date of birth. Bettors can reach the primary sign-up page after clicking on one of the links on this page to claim the bonus, where they can complete the following steps:

Click the "Bet Now" button in blue.

Choose the state of residence from the list of available states.

To start registering, enter an email address, username, and password.

To complete the remaining steps, adhere to the prompts.

After the account is set up, make the first deposit. If bettors have followed all of the above steps, they can place their No Sweat First Bet for up to $1,000.

This offer is available in: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming

What bets can be placed at FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify for this promo code offer?

To take advantage of this offer, use FanDuel Sportsbook to make bets on parlays, money lines, spreads, or prop bets. One NBA game that this offer could be used on is the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) matchup.

The 76ers are fifth in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 20-13 record and are coming off a 116-111 road loss against the Washington Wizards. Center Joel Embiid will have to continue dominating as he is averaging 33.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor. He's averaging 37.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in his last 10 games as well.

The Pelicans are dominating so far as they are leading the NBA Western Conference with a 22-12 record and are riding a four-game winning streak as they are coming off a 119-118 home win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Power forward Zion Williamson has been leading this young team as he puts up 25.8 points, seven rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. He needs to continue staying healthy and could be one of the best players in the entire sport.

This will be the first of two games against one another as they play again in Philadelphia on January 2.

