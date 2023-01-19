Fullerton vs Long Beach State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 19| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Cal State Fullerton Titans are off to a 10-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Big West. They are coming off a win against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners (76-46) in their last outing where Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led the scoring charts with a 18-point performance followed by Tory San Antonio and Max Jones, who contributed 13 points each.

The Titans will now take on the Long Beach State 49ers, who are on a 8-10 start to the season, seventh in the same conference, and faced a defeat against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (79-70) in their previous outing. Tone Hunter's 18-point effort and Aboubacer Traore's 16 points were not enough to take their side to victory. The game will be hosted by them at the Walter Pyramid on Thursday (January 19) where they will look to end their losing start. The Titans, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning start.

Cal State Fullerton Titans vs Long Beach State 49ers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cal State Fullerton Titans +155 +4 (-110) O 145.5 (-110) Long Beach State 49ers -175 -4 (-110) U 145.5 (-110)

The Titans have had a mixed start to the season with continuous wins and losses. Their conference record is 4-3 at the moment, while their away record stands at 2-6. The team is around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.0 points per game along with 31.8 offensive rebounds while conceding 66.2 points, which ranks 96th in the nation.

The Long Beach State 49ers are just below the Titans in their conference and have struggled to find momentum. Their conference is disappointing at 2-4 whereas the home record stands at 4-3. The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 75.4 points per game, along with 37.8 massive offensive rebounds while conceding 72.9 points per game.

Cal State Fullerton Titans vs Long Beach State 49ers: Match Details

Fixture: Cal State Fullerton Titans @ Long Beach State 49ers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10:00 p.m ET

Venue: Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California

Cal State Fullerton Titans vs Long Beach State 49ers: Prediction

The Titans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team that has a winning record. They are also 5-1 against the spread in their last six games away from home. The Titans have a massive 8-2 advantage over the 49ers in their last ten meetings. The two teams won one game each they played against each other last year in the previous season.

Both teams are struggling in the conference so it will be exciting to see who comes out on top.

Final Prediction: Fullerton +4 (-110)

