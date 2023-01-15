Garin vs Korda Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 16| Australian Open 2023

Cristian Garin of Chile is all set to take on the No.29 seed Sebastian Korda from the U.S. in Round 1 of the 2023 Australian Open. The first Grand Slam of the year from Down Under begins on Monday (January 16).

Cristian is Chilean No.2 and has reached the highest rank of 17 in the ATP Rankings. He is currently ranked 87th in the world and has started the new year with three wins and a single loss.

The 26-year-old has won 17 singles titles so far in his career and interestingly all the trophies have come on clay. This will be his fourth appearance at the Australian Open and his personal best has been Round 32 which he achieved last year.

Kord is currently ranked No.31 in the world. The 6'5 tall guy will be in his second Australian Open and reached Round 32 in his first venture. Into his fifth year now since turning pro, the American has quickly taken huge strides and has managed to break into the Top 30 list.

His record this year stands at a healthy 4-1, the only loss that came against Novak Djokovic in the final of the Adelaide International.

Cristian Garin vs Sebastian Korda: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cristian Garin +650 +8.5 (-130) O 30.5 (-120) Sebastian Korda -1100 -8.5 (+110) U 30.5 (-105)

2021 was the best year for the Chilean, as he managed to reach 17th in the rankings. He has now slipped to the 87th position. Even though all his titles have come from clay, hard is his preferred surface. This will be a great test of his skills against a quality player like Sebastian.

In 2019, Korda was ranked as high as 249 in the ATP circuit. In three years, the American has managed to break into the top 30. The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the brightest stars from the new generation of players. Given his height, he still moves on the court rather swiftly with big powerful serves and heavy groundstrokes.

Cristian Garin Sebastian Korda: Match Details

Fixture: Cristian Garin @ Sebastian Korda

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 08:30 p.m ET

Venue: Court 7, Melbourne

Cristian Garin vs Sebastian Korda: Betting Prediction

The two players have only met one time before and that was in the 1st Round of the Halle Open where Korde won 6-2 6-3. The surface was grass at that time and they will now play on a fast and hard surface. Recent performances and current form suggest that Korda has the upper hand over Garin.

Final Prediction: Sebastian Korda -8.5 (+110)

