Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (16) Cristian Garin

Date: 15 April 2021

Tournament: Rolex Monte Carlo Masters 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Claycourt

Prize money: €2,082,960

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cristian Garin preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cristian Garin will square off against each other in the third round of the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday.

Interestingly, it will be their second meeting in as many days after facing each other in the doubles category on Wednesday.

The 4th seeded Tsitsipas ousted Aslan Karatsev in his second-round fixture on Tuesday, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Even though it was Tsitsipas' first match on clay since his French Open defeat to Novak Djokovic last year, he looked at ease right from the start. The Greek fired nine winners and held his serve throughout the match to eliminate the Russian in just over an hour.

With this result, the 22-year-old registered his 18th win of the year in which Tsitsipas has made it to the quarterfinals at every event barring the ATP Cup.

It is also pertinent to note that Tsitsipas has lost only twice (in 20 matches) to opponents ranked outside the top 10 this year (Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Hubert Hurkacz).

Cristian Garin, meanwhile, comes into this match on a six-match winning streak on clay. It comprises the four matches that Garin won en route to his Santiago Open title in March and the two fixtures that he clinched at the Principality.

In the first round, Garin ousted Toni Nadal’s pupil Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. The 24-year-old trailed the Canadian 2-4 in the opening set on Monday before rain led to an abandonment of the day's play.

Cristian Garin mounted his comeback on Tuesday, ultimately winning 7-6 (3), 6-1. The Chilean then proceeded to beat John Millman on Wednesday, clinching the fixture by a scoreline of 6-1, 6-4.

Advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

Cristian Garin

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads Cristian Garin 1-0 in the head-to-head on the ATP Tour. The two had locked horns in the 2020 Hamburg Open (clay), where Tsitsipas had triumphed 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cristian Garin prediction

This match has all the makings of a clay court classic between two established slow-court operators in Tsitsipas and Garin.

Cristian Garin has been serving well in Monte Carlo; the Chilean has dropped serve just twice so far. Tsitsipas, however, is yet to be broken even though he has played just one match.

This match is likely to be decided by very fine margins, given that both players relish long rallies from the back end of the court.

While Garin has the variety to close out points in his favor, he lacks the extra bit of power that Tsitsipas possesses.

This allows the Greek to find winners, especially when he finds his back to the wall during some rallies. And that will likely tilt the scales in Stefanos Tsitsipas’ favor.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets