Felix Auger-Aliassime says it is a "blessing" to have Toni Nadal by his side, but admits it doesn't guarantee wins on clay

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently spoke at length about the addition of Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal to his coaching team. Auger-Aliassime claimed he is fortunate to have the experience of Toni in his team, but stressed that the move is unlikely to get him wins on clay from the get-go.

While speaking to ATPtour.com ahead of his Monte Carlo Masters campaign, Auger-Aliassime lavished rich praise on Toni Nadal. The 20-year-old asserted that not many coaches in the world have the kind of CV that Rafael Nadal's uncle does.

"In terms of coaches, there are not many that have [had] a career like he did, really. It's amazing to have him," Auger-Aliassime said. "I admire him as a person before anything else, and I think we have really high mutual respect for each other and for everybody else also on my team: Frederic, my coach, my fitness coach, and my physio. It’s really a blessing to have a person like this besides me."

Toni Nadal has taken Felix Auger-Aliassime under his wing

Auger-Aliassime also expressed hope that Toni Nadal can help him improve his record on clay. But in the same breath, the Canadian suggested that he needs more than just a big-name coach to do well on the surface.

"We'll see if he can help me and if he can bring me advice and tools to be a better player on this surface. That would be great," Auger-Aliassime continued. "But it doesn’t come as a straight guarantee that having him in my corner will guarantee me victories on clay."

Felix Auger-Aliassime lost to Cristian Garin in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, so he wasn't off the mark while downplaying the immediate effect of Toni Nadal's presence. That said, many believe the Canadian has all the ingredients to become a good claycourter in the future, and Toni's addition is certainly a step in the right direction.

Felix Auger-Aliassime also revealed that Toni Nadal would act more as a consultant and mentor than as the main coach; the latter position will still be held by Frederic Fontang. The 20-year-old claimed that Rafael Nadal's uncle and Fontang have been 'getting along well' so far.

"Toni has the part more of a consultant, mentor and I think that’s how we like to see it," Auger-Aliassime said. "They’re working really well together, communicating well. We’re always in touch, even if Toni isn’t there. It’s good because it’s important that the two coaches are also getting along well."

It’s a big privilege have Toni Nadal by my side: Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime believes that with Rafael Nadal’s uncle by his side now, he has a 'big chance' to grow as a player. The Canadian also called himself privileged to be working with a man of such stature.

"First off it's a big privilege," Auger-Aliassime added. "It's a big chance that I have to have him by my side, to be a coach, my mentor [and] to help me be a better player."

Toni Nadal had previously served as Rafael Nadal’s coach for a period of 27 years, from 1990 to 2017. After spending another three years training young players at his nephew's academy in Manacor, Toni would now be hoping to guide Felix Auger-Aliassime towards the greatness that many believe he is destined for.