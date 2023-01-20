Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction

The Golden State Warriors visit the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on (January 20) Friday in NBA Regular Season action.

The Cavaliers come into this game in very inconsistent form, having lost three of the last 6 games. In the last game, they were beaten 114-115 by the Memphis Grizzlies. With that loss, they dropped down to a 28-18 overall record and fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Even after winning 6 of the last 10, they have let Brooklyn and Philadelphia leapfrog them in the standings over that stretch.

The Warriors have won just 5 of the last 10 and have gone 22-23 over the course of the season. They were incredibly unfortunate to have lost their last game in the manner in which they did. It was a nervy overtime finish to their game against the Boston Celtics which they lost 118-121 thanks to yet another brilliant 34-19 performance by Jayson Tatum.

The Warriors have continued their wrath in three-point scoring, leading the league with 16 made threes per game. Due to this sniper-like precision, they are currently scoring nearly 118 points per game which is the 4th best record in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Golden State Warriors @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson Rest Out

Klay Thompson is supposedly unfit for this game while the Cavs have no injury concerns of note.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Golden State Warriors +8 (-110) Over 224 (-110) +245 Cleveland Cavaliers -8 (-110) Under 224 (-110) -312

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting 5s

Warriors: PG Stephen Curry SG Jordan Poole SF Andrew Wiggins PF Draymond Green C Kevon Looney

Cavaliers: PG Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell (GTD) SF Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Betting Prediction

On balance, the Cavaliers have a massive shot at winning this game considering how much better they have been over the course of the season.

Another massive factor edging this time in the direction of the Cavaliers is the horrible away record that the Warriors have this campaign, having won just 5 of that 23 road games thus far.

In the same breath, the Cavaliers have won the most games at home as compared to any Eastern conference team this campaign and will look to extend that run to 20 wins!

Cavaliers: -8 (-110)

