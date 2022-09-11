Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | NFL Week 1

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Preview: Expect a competitive matchup between division rivals

The NFC North has been run by the Green Bay Packers for basically as long as Aaron Rodgers has been under center. However, the loss of Davante Adams has many NFL fans optimistic about this division.

The Minnesota Vikings added Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator, so the offense seems to be taking a step forward this year. This looks like it will be a very competitive matchup. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Green Bay Packers Preview:

The Packers come into this season with more question marks than we have seen in recent years. There's no doubt that they'll be competitive since they still have the back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur running the show.

The biggest concern for this team is the receiving core. There are some veterans involved but they will absolutely need production from one of, if not both of their promising rookie wideouts.

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs look like they will be getting a pretty big chunk of snaps from the start of the year. Considering they have a first-ballot Hall of Famer as their quarterback, they should have plenty of opportunities to grow into a a suitable target for Rodgers. The defense for Green Bay looks to have a great year, as they have added some talent to key areas.

The key to victory for the Green Bay Packers is to find a way to contain Dalvin Cook in the run game. Cook is one of the best running backs in the NFL, so this is a lot easier said than done. This will make the Vikings one-dimensional and easier to gameplan around.

Minnesota Vikings Preview:

After a disappointing 2021 season, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to make a statement in the first week of the NFL season. The Vikings offense will lean on Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Dalvin Cook to help move the ball and produce points. This team has all of the tools necessary to put out a great Week 1 performance in front of their home fans.

The Vikings defense added former Packer Za'Darius Smith to their pass rush, which is a nice upgrade. Getting pressure on Aaron Rodgers is the biggest key to victory in this game. Another key is the secondary keeping tight coverage on the Green Bay receivers. Rodgers has the ability to make any throw on the field, but the tighter the windows they give him, the better chance they have of making some plays.

Pick/Prediction: Minnesota Vikings 1H ML (+105)

In a game that is a toss-up, it's best to lean on the home side. The Vikings have the opportunity to control the pace and keep Rodgers off the field for large periods of time. We're taking the Vikings to lead after two quarters of play!

