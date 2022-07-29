Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions July 29, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees play the second game of a four-game set today.

The first game was an unexpected pitcher dual. Brady Singer threw seven innings of one-hit baseball for the Royals, and Jameson Taillon pitched six shutout innings for the Yankees.

It took to the bottom of the ninth for the scoreless tie to end. Finally, Aaron Judge hit a deep shot to center off Scott Barlow to win it for New York.

"ALL RISE!" - Yankees

Pitching Today are Kris Bubic for the Royals and Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

Bubic is having an impressive season for an abysmal team. However, after a rough start to the season, he's now having a great summer as his strikeout totals climb and earned run average falls.

Gerrit Cole is having a Gerrit Cole season. He already has over 150 strikeouts, an ERA of just over three, and is the sixth-favorite to win American League Cy Young.

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY

"It’s a great day for a good game." - joelipari

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Royals +2.5 (-112) +320 Over 8.5 (-104) Yes (+110) Yankees -2.5 (-118) -405 Under 8.5 (-118) No (-120)

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Gerrit Cole's strikeout total can be quite sporadic. He's thrown as few as four and as many as twelve Ks in a start. However, one of the few things Kansas City does well is avoid strikeouts. For that reason, the under is a great play today.

Gerrit Cole Under 8.5 Strikeouts (-144)

Kris Bubic enters play with a WHIP of 1.65.

Two great hurlers are taking the mound today, which could likely be another pitcher's dual. The last time Bubic faced the Yankees, he gave up three runs in five innings, which is impressive given the offense capability of this team. However, he's improved since last facing New York, and he should be able to get through the lineup at least once with limited damage.

No Runs in the First Inning (-120)

Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Prediction

The Yankees failed to deliver the run support they are capable of yesterday. While Bubic is a strong pitcher, it's improbable the Royals will be able to hold New York to one run again today. Bettors should expect a big game from the Bronx Bombers.

New York -2.5 (-118)

