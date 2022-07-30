Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions July 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees play the third game of a four-game set Saturday afternoon.
Kansas City almost stole one from New York Friday night after they lit up Gerrit Cole for five runs in one of his worst outings of the season. New York stuck back, though, scoring eight runs in the eighth inning.
"41 Home Runs." - Yankees
Pitching in this one is Zack Greinke for the Royals and Nestor Cortes Jr. for the Yankees.
Greinke may be playing his final season, as after 2 1/2 years with Houston, he signed a one-year deal with the club that drafted him. Unfortunately, he's having a mediocre season. There has been a decline in his performance over the past three seasons.
After an unreal start to the season, Cortes had some rough outings and is now having a phenomenal but believable season. He enters play with a 2.48 ERA and is just the tenth favorite for the American League Cy Young (+6000).
Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Match Details
Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ New York Yankees
Date & Time: Saturday, July 30, 2:05 p.m. EDT
Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY
Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds
Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Best Picks
As good of a pitcher as Cortes is, his strikeout totals usually aren't that high. He is averaging five Ks a start in the month of July, and Kansas City is very good at avoiding going down on strikes. So once again, in this series, bettors should take the under on the Yankees' starter.
Nestor Cortes Under 5.5 Ks (+126)
"P Nestor Cortes Jr. and C Jose Trevino talk through an AB" - FOX Sports: MLB
The Yankees are 1-1 for scoring in the first inning in this series. While Cortes is unlikely to allow anything early, the same cannot be said for Greinke. New York will look to carry over their performance from the end of last night's game.
A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-125)
Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees Prediction
New York stuck it to Kansas City on Friday night, and they'll do it again Saturday afternoon. The Yankees will win this series tomorrow to set themselves up for the sweep on Sunday.
New York -1.5 (-142)