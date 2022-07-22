Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI and Predictions July 22, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town for a three-game set.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Angels are looking to make a statement as they are currently 10 games out of the Wild Card. They had high hopes coming into the season. After a rough start, they thought they'd be able to turn things around after firing Joe Maddon. However, since his firing, they are 12 - 24.

Unless the Angels can make a dramatic jump in the second half, they will have to make some hard decisions in the off-season.

"LOOK AT THESE PERFECT ANGELS" - Angels

Pitching in this matchup are Shoehei Ohtani for LA and Charlie Morton for Atlanta.

Ohtani is on a six-game winning streak, making him responsible for half the Halos' wins since Maddon was relieved from his duties. Words cannot express how good Ohtani is, and fans should take every chance they get to watch him perform.

Charlie Morton has been a wonderfully consistent piece in the Braves rotation. A team that has this much young talent needs a veteran or two like Morton.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, July 22, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

"Excited to be back @truistpark to watch the @Braves !" - calebhunton

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Angels +1.5 (-172) +126 Over 7.5 (+100) Yes (+100) Braves -1.5 (+142) -148 Under 7.5 (-122) No (-140)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Best Picks

There has been a run in the first inning in six of Morton's last 10 starts. Conversely, Ohtani has allowed a run in the first in just three of his last 10 starts. While the odds of a run in the first are lower in this one than in most games, the odds Vegas is offering do not match up. Bettors should take advantage.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+100)

Ronald Acuna Jr. enters play with just 8 home runs.

Ronald Acuna is having a rough July that has lowered his average to .265. For the Braves to make another World Series run, they need him to be better. Luckily, he's the kind of player who will rise to the occasion. There is no reason to think he won't turn it around.

Acuna to Record an RBI (+185)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction

The Angels can match up with any team in the MLB, once every five days. The Angels have a severe problem as they are wasting the careers of the two best players this generation will ever see. Trout and Ohtani are solely responsible for the majority of the Angels' wins, and this organization needs to figure out how to build around them.

Los Angeles (+126)

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this series? Los Angeles Angels Atlanta Braves 0 votes so far