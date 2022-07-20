"This is so f****ng unfair" "Not going to lie, pretty classy" - Shohei Ohtani and Sandy Alcantara steal the show at All-Star Red Carpet with their OOTD

Shohei Ohtani and Sandy Alcantara rocked the house at All-Star Red Carpet event when they arrived in style. The two star pitchers will find themselves on opposing teams in the All-Star Game, but they are both on the side of good fashion. Ohtani is representing the Los Angeles Angels in the American League; Sandy Alcantara, the Miami Marlins in the National League.

The MLB posted photographs of these All-Star pitchers in their amazing outfits to Twitter.

It's no secret that Shohei Ohtani has one of the biggest fanbases of any player in baseball, and they loved seeing him rock the suit.

The Los Angeles Angels and Miami Marlins may not do a lot of winning on the field, but their stars certainly win off of it. Looking this good should not be as easy as these two make it look.

Getting to see two of the best pitchers in the league simply be themselves is one of the underrated gems of the All-Star week. By seeing them in a more human light, they become even more endearing.

This pairing of stars on opposite coasts was not something most MLB fans expected, but they loved it.

Shohei Ohtani's more serious business-like suit, combined with the casual nature of Sandy Alcantara's outfit, was an ideal pairing. Whoever runs the MLB Twitter account deserves a raise for this one.

Some fans knew how good this pairing could be. They would probably be as dominant on the field with their play as they are off of it with their fashion sense.

Being 14 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East, the Miami Marlins and their fans have not had a lot to celebrate this year. Seeing their All-Star pitcher get the respect he deserves and looking good while doing it is worth celebrating.

While the Los Angeles Angels are in a worse situation than the Miami Marlins overall, Shohei Ohtani is still highly respected. There are likely many fans who are unfamiliar with Sandy Alcantara's game, making this All-Star week a showcase for him.

The All-Star Red Carpet Show is a time-honored tradition, and these two stole the spotlight with their stylish outfits. Soon they will have the opportunity to blow fans away with their play on the field, not just the outfits off of it.

