Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: August 31| 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels are getting ready to face the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. Interestingly, the three-game series is all square at the moment. The rulers of the American League East are up against the second-last in the AL west.

Sitting on top of the division, the Yankees are doing what the Yankees do best. Reaching a record of 79-51 in a tough group of teams is never easy. However, New York makes it look like a cakewalk. The Yankees come in on a 6-4 run. They are almost certain to finish the season at the top. With just a few more wins, they will be untouchable.

It was a surprise to watch the Angels take home Game 1. Even though it was a narrow 4-3 victory, a win is a win. However, the Yankees bounced back brilliantly in Game 2 to win it 7-4. All eyes are on the New York Yankees to showcase their superiority in the third and final game.

The season is practically over for the Los Angeles Angels. Poor home-and-away records justify their standing. All they can do is entertain their fans and a win against the Yankees might do just that.

It would be the highlight of the season for Angels fans if they seal the series against one of the best.

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees: Match Details

Match: New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 09:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Odds: Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +160 +1.5 (-105) U 7.5 (-105) New York Yankees -190 -1.5 (-115) O 7.5 (-115)

It's no surprise the odds are in favor of the Yankees.

Angels vs. Yankees: Pick

Gerrit Cole had a massive 11 strikeouts in his last outing for the Yankees. The pitcher is set to return after a few days of rest. This will be Cole's first game in the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. He already has a total of 200 SOs and an impressive ERA of 3.31.

Gerrit has been the star pitcher in the MLB over the years. It's no surprise he is the favorite pick for today's game. The Angels will have to be really careful against this guy.

Predictions: Angels vs. Yankees

The Yankees are the clear favorites for the final game. The Angels will have to create a miraculous performance to avoid defeat. Now that they are already out of playoff contention, they can let loose and do the unthinkable.

Pick/Prediciton: Yankees -190

