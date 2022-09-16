Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Picks, Line, and Prediction - Sepetember 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will face the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of a four-game series in California on Friday night at 6:38 p.m. EDT. The best odds, picks, and lines for the game are here.

The Angels are on a four-game losing streak, having managed to lose their previous two series on the road against the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians. Their overall record is 61-82 and their season is all but over. Now that they are back at home, they will just be looking to save face, which won't be an easy task against the Mariners.

The Mariners drew their previous series against the San Diego Padres and, before that, sealed a major series win against the Atlanta Braves. They are a unit that knows how to connect on the field, make good decisions, and keep up that fighting spirit till the end. They currently hold the second spot and sit 13 games behind the Astros in the AL West division with an overall record of 80-62.

"Not done yet" - JRODshow44

The Angels will start home boy Michael Lorenzen on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 4.70, a 1.34 WHIP, and a W-L of 6-6. This will be his 15th start of the season and third against the Mariners, having lost the previous two against them. He has given up nine runs on 11 hits in eight innings in his last two outings against the Mariners. He is on a three-game losing streak and will hope to turn the tide tonight.

The Mariners will start Robbie Ray on the hill. He has an ERA of 3.56, a 1.15 WHIP, 189 K's and a W-L of 12-9. This will be his 29th start of the season and the fourth against the Angels. In his last three outings against the Angels, he gave up four runs on 14 hits in 20.0 IP, raking in a total of 30 K's in the process. He loves striking out the Angels and will be looking to deliver an improved routine performance tonight.

"Robbie Ray, Dirty 84mph Slider." - PitchingNinja

Match Details: Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Friday, September 16 at 6:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Park, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -155 -1.5 (+105) Over 8.5 (+100) Los Angeles Angels +135 +1.5 (-125) Under 8.5 (-120)

best pick: Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners

Robbie Ray has had some phenomenal outings against the Angels this season. He loves to punchout their hitters as if their unit were a joke. He has consistently managed to strike out 10 hitters on average against them and has already registered two wins against the Angels. He will be looking for his third one tonight.

Pick: Robbie Ray over 6.5 Strikeouts (-120)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

Bettors should be picking the Mariners to start proceedings of the series on a high note and take the win tonight. They are a far better side on paper, and their bullpen shall try to restrict the Angels from scoring whilst their hitters will hope to register some runs early on in the game.

Predcition: Mariners (-155)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far