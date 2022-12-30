Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena on Friday (December 30) in NBA Regular Season action.

The Lakers are in a troubled state at the moment. They haven’t found back their rhythm ever since Anthony Davis got injured. They come into this game having won only four of their last 10 games. They lost their last game 112-98 against the Miami Heat, falling to a 14-21 record and placing 13th in the Western Conference. They have a bottom-five defense in the league, allowing nearly 118 points per game, the fourth-worst tally in the entire NBA.

The Hawks themselves haven’t been in the best of form, losing two on the bounce and three of the last four. They have fallen to a 17-18 record in ninth place in the East. They come into this game on the back of a 107-108 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. They are the worst three-point shooting team in the entire NBA, having the least 3-pointers made per game in the league.

LeBron James leads the scoring for the Lakers this season, averaging nearly 28 points a night, edging ever so close to the all-time scoring title. For the Hawks, it’s been another special season for Trae Young, averaging 27 points a night alongside 10 assists per game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers @ Atlanta Hawks

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis Foot Out Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela Calf Out

Both sides are without their starting centers as Anthony Davis is still out with a foot problem while Clint Capela has a calf injury.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Los Angeles Lakers +7 (-110) Over 241.5 (-110) +240 Atlanta Hawks -7 (-110) Under 241.5 (-110) -300

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Magic Starting 5s

Los Angeles Lakers: PG Dennis Schroder (GTD) SG Patrick Beverley SF Lonnie Walker (GTD) PF LeBron James (GTD) C Thomas Bryant

Atlanta Hawks: PG Trae Young (GTD) SG Dejounte Murray SF De’Andre Hunter (GTD) PF John Collins C Onyeka Okongwu

Lakers vs. Hawks Betting Prediction

Considering the quality that the Hawks have on their side, they should win this game comfortably. Without Davis, the Lakers are incredibly one-dimensional, as almost everything goes through LeBron.

For the Hawks, the combination of Collins, Young, and Dejounte Murray provides much more of a versatile threat as compared to the Lakers. The Lakers have been terrible on the road, losing 13 of the 19 road games they’ve played this season. Unless something unimaginable happens, the Hawks should win comfortably.

Atlanta Hawks: -7 (-110)

