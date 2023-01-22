Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: January 22| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-25) are 13th in the Western Conference and are coming off a one-point win against the Memphis Grizzlies (122-121) in their previous outing.

LeBron James stepped up to score 23 points along with nine rebounds and six rebounds. Dennis Schroder chipped in with 19 crucial points, including 8 rebounds and 8 assists. However, the biggest surprise was Russell Westbrook, who came off the bench and produced a 29-point win. This was a big win for the Lakers, against a team like the Grizzlies, who are 9-1 in their last 10. It has been a tough season for the Lakers as they are fighting it out to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. They will now take on the Portland Trail Blazers (21-24), who are 12th in the West, on a two-game losing streak, and faced a defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers (105-95) in their last outing.

Jeremy Grant and Damian Lillard were the only two players who looked competitive in the defeat to the 76ers. They posted 24 and 25 points, respectively, but there was no other contribution from the remaining players.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers @ Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 9:00 p.m/ ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report

There are a few injury concerns on either side at the moment. Anthony Davis is still unavailable for the Lakers with a foot injury, and Austin Reaves is out with a hamstring injury. Lonnie Walker IV is out due to a knee injury, whereas LeBron James is questionable due to an ankle problem.

Justise Winslow is out with an ankle problem for the Trailblazers, whereas Gary Payton II is probable due to a hip problem.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Injury List

Player Team Status Injury Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Out Foot Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers Out Hamstring Lonnie Walker IV Los Angeles Lakers Out Knee LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Questionable Ankle Justise Winslow Portland Trail Blazers Out Ankle Gary Payton ii Portland Trail Blazers Probable Hip

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Lakers +185 +5.5 (-110) O 239.5 (-110) Portland Trail Blazers -225 -5.5 (-110) U 239.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Staring 5s

Lakers: F LeBron James, F Troy Brown Jr., C Thomas Bryant, G Dennis Schroder, G Patrick Beverley.

Trail Blazers: F Jeremi Grant, F Josh Hart, C Jusuf Nurkic, G Damian Lillard, G Anfernee Simons.

Los Angeles vs. Portland: Betting Prediction

The two teams have been tied for five wins against one another in their last 10 meetings. They have already met twice this season and are tied with a win each. The game will now decide which team will take the lead. Both teams are struggling at the moment and are behind in the race for the playoffs. Expect a tough game tonight.

Final Prediction: Lakers +5.5 (-110)

