Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will host the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. The two teams have met thrice this season, with both teams winning at home. The LA Lakers will try to even their season series at 2-2.

The Grizzlies are on an impressive eight-game winning streak, and are steadily climbing the Conference standings. They have won against tough opponents like the Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

They are 27-14 on the season, and are the fourth seed in the West. The Grizzlies have shown no signs of slowing down. Their offense is clicking, with Ja Morant running the show and players like Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks also stepping to the fore.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are on a four-game win streak. Their last loss was against the Grizzlies on 29th December. Moving LeBron James to the center has been incredibly fruitful for the team, as they have been able to accommodate more shooters and cutters on the floor.

However, this system will not last long, as Anthony Davis will eventually return this season, and the Lakers will have to adjust to a new starting lineup. That could impact their consistency and momentum once again.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies watches his team from the bench

The Memphis Grizzlies have a bunch of players under the league's health and safety protocols.

Ja Morant didn't play the last game because of the same reason, and is doubtful to lace up for this one. Kyle Anderson and Yves Pons are both doubtful to play because of a sore back and ankle, respectively. Moreover, Dillon Brooks suffered an ankle injury in the LA Clippers game, while Tyrell Terry has been sent to the NBA G-League, as he's on a two-way deal.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Ja Morant Doubtful Health and Safety Protocols Dillon Brooks Out Left Ankle Injury Steven Adams Out Health and Safety Protocols Xavier Tillman Questionable Health and Safety Protocols John Konchar Questionable Health and Safety Protocols Kyle Anderson Doubtful Back Soreness Yves Pons Doubtful Ankle Soreness Tyrell Terry Out G-League - Two-way

Bally Sports: Grizzlies @GrizzOnBally Dillon Brooks headed to the locker room after suffering an injury in the 2nd Quarter. Dillon Brooks headed to the locker room after suffering an injury in the 2nd Quarter. https://t.co/yEDWvFN03Y

LA Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony of the LA Lakers

LeBron James continues to be listed on the injury report due to an abdomen strain, but is expected to play this game. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn remain sidelined, as they are rehabilitating from long-term injuries.

Player Name: Status: Reason: LeBron James Probable Rectus Abdominis Strain Anthony Davis Out Left Knee (MCL) Sprain Kendrick Nunn Out Right Knee Bone Bruise Jay Huff Out G-League - Two-way Mason Jones Out G-League - Two-way

Meanwhile, Jay Huff and Mason Jones have been sent to the NBA G-League because of their two-way deals.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies could deploy a new lineup for this game. Tyus Jones should run point if Ja Morant doesn't play, while Desmond Bane could join him in the backcourt.

Brandon Clarke will likely start as the small forward until Dillon Brooks returns. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been moved to the center position, so Killian Tillie should start as the power forward instead. Jarrett Culver, De'Anthony Melton and Ziaire Williams could get the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could also deploy the same lineup from their last game. Stanley Johnson is now starting as the power forward, and Avery Bradley will likely play the small forward role.

Malik Monk is now in the starting lineup as the off-guard, while Russell Westbrook should retain his point guard position. LeBron James has been the center for the last few games, and has dominated at the position, so he is expected to remain at that position.

Austin Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker and Carmelo Anthony will likely get the most minutes off the Lakers' bench.

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Memphis Grizzlies

G - Tyus Jones | G - Desmond Bane | F - Brandon Clarke | F - Killian Tillie | C - Jaren Jackson Jr.

LA Lakers

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Avery Bradley | F - Stanley Johnson | C - LeBron James.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Los Angeles Memphis 9 votes so far