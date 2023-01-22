Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads: January 22| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-14) are second in the Western Conference and are coming off a one-point loss against the Los Angeles Lakers (122-121) in their previous outing.

Ja Morant was the only player in the starting lineup to score 20+ points along with three rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones came off the bench and scored 20 points each. However, it wasn't enough as LeBron James put up a 23-point performance, whereas Russell Westbrook came off the bench to score 29 points in the win. Dennis Schroder chipped in 19 points as well. This has put the Grizzlies 9-1 out of their last 10 and will now take on the Phoenix Suns (23-24), who are tenth in the West, but are on a two-game winning streak. They defeated the Indiana Pacers (112-107) in their last outing.

The Suns are still without their key players, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, but still managed to pull off a win. Josh Okogie came off the bench and scored 24 points, the highest on the team. Mikal Bridges contributed 22 points as well.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Injury Report

There is a complete contrast in the number of injuries the two teams currently have. Danny Green is out for the Grizzlies as he is suffering from a knee injury. The Suns have a long list of injuries to deal with. Devin Booker is still out with a groin problem, whereas Chris Paul is out indefinitely with a hip problem. Deandre Ayton is questionable due to illness, and Landry Shamet is questionable with a foot problem.

Cameron Johnson is out with a knee injury, and Cameron Payne is out with a foot injury.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Injury List

Player Team Status Injury Danny Green Memphis Grizzlies Out Knee Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns Questionable Illness Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Out Hip Landry Shame Phoenix Suns Questionable Foot Cameron Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Memphis Grizzlies -450 -9.5 (-110) O 233 (-110) Phoenix Suns +350 +9.5 (-110) U 233 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Starting 5s

Grizzlies: F Jaren Jackson Jr., F Dillon Brooks, C Steven Adams, G Ja Morant, G Desmond Bane.

Suns: F Torrey Craig, F Dario Saric, C Bismack Biyombo, G Mikal Bridges, G Damion Lee.

Memphis vs Phoenix: Betting Prediction

The Grizzlies have a small 6-4 advantage over the Suns in their last 10 meetings. The two teams have already faced each other three times this season, with the Grizzlies ahead 2-1. Based on the current situation of both teams, the Grizzlies have the upper hand as the Suns are dealing with a lot of injuries. However, they are coming off a win, whereas the Grizzlies faced a defeat. Expect an entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: Memphis -9.5 (-110)

